10 missing and feared dead as yola capsizes in northeast

Dominican Today - Thursday, February 17, 2017

Miches, Dominican Republic.- Ten people are stillread more

0
RELATED STORIES
Two dead, 12 missing in Dominican Republic boat mishap(Update)

Unheeded warning led to boast mishap; 5 missing and feared dead

Dominican Navy rescues 8, 15 missing as boat capsizes

Dominican Navy thwarts crossings, nabs local, Cuban boatpeople

U.S. arrests more Haitians trying to reach Puerto Rico

Dominican Navy arrests 531 foreigners heading to Puerto Rico illegally

No deaths or missing in boat mishap, Navy



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Carnival Road parade expected to be bigger this year

Donald Trump pancakes on sale at Moscow pancake festival 

Proposals sought to beautify Washington Lane

Rad Dixon tries to 'make it right'

Kool Out Sundayz to ignite Maggotty

Nowlege offers free album downloads on website

Shawn Antoine promotes new singles

SPORTS more
MOTORSPORT: Lewis Hamilton ready to get back on track with new Mercedes F1 car

State Prison uses football for inmate rehabilitation

Videos: El Salvador vs Bermuda Football Game

Photos, Results: Harness Pony Champion Racing

Photos & Results: Women’s Field Hockey Action

Photos & Videos: ‘High Flying Jump Showcase’

Down Syndrome students kick it with the stars

POLITICS more
Bermudiana Beach Resort plan moving forward

Outerbridge into Cabinet, Scott steps down

BCU has new president

Haiti names new prime minister

Column: Dealing With Heightened Uncertainty

Charity Leader’s ‘Wish List’ For 2017 Budget

Mexico rejects 'unilateral' US migration moves

BUSINESS more
Sotheby's international realty brand expands presence in Dominican Republic

Sector leader warns against exporting to just one nation

UK has £500.0M for Dominican infrastructure projects: envoy

IDB commends Jamaica for economic initiatives

Startup Weekend To Help Form New Businesses

Butterfield Bank: Pricing Of Secondary Offering

ACBDA Planning Application: Temporary Dock

TECH more
Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

CRIME more
Brown braced for chance of arrest

Hundreds of soldiers, police being held 'illegally'

State Prison uses football for inmate rehabilitation

Police release WhatsApp number for child pornography reports

Caution: Stolen plantains sprayed with pesticides may be on the market

Police warn social media users threatening Lisa Hanna

Police Confirm Death Of Robin M. Simmons

RELATED STORIES
Two dead, 12 missing in Dominican Republic boat mishap(Update)

Unheeded warning led to boast mishap; 5 missing and feared dead

Dominican Navy rescues 8, 15 missing as boat capsizes

Dominican Navy thwarts crossings, nabs local, Cuban boatpeople

U.S. arrests more Haitians trying to reach Puerto Rico

Dominican Navy arrests 531 foreigners heading to Puerto Rico illegally

No deaths or missing in boat mishap, Navy

RECENT COMMENTS
Car Care by Llee George
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Son of MP arrested in Florida
Priya Soylu: Hello everyone I'm here to appreciate the great work Dr Ojie how he cured my Herpes Disease, that almost took my life, i have lived with this disease and did all i could be cured but no way.i have...

Economic restoration needs unified action (Part 1)
JESSICA: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Edward: i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Holness says it’s time to develop courage to confront crime
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Festival commission:â€ˆCarnival netted $6.3M in taxes
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Half of Jamaican teen girls forced to have sex - 94% of adolescent pregnancies unplanned, study reveals
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

France arrests three on suspicion of wanting to fight in Syria, planning attack
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

RECENT COMMENTS
Car Care by Llee George
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Son of MP arrested in Florida
Priya Soylu: Hello everyone I'm here to appreciate the great work Dr Ojie how he cured my Herpes Disease, that almost took my life, i have lived with this disease and did all i could be cured but no way.i have...

Economic restoration needs unified action (Part 1)
JESSICA: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Edward: i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Holness says it’s time to develop courage to confront crime
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Festival commission:â€ˆCarnival netted $6.3M in taxes
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Half of Jamaican teen girls forced to have sex - 94% of adolescent pregnancies unplanned, study reveals
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

France arrests three on suspicion of wanting to fight in Syria, planning attack
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...