Temporary dock aimed at superyacht owners

Royal Gazette - Thursday, February 17, 2017

Superyacht owners could travel straight from the airport to their boats by water during the Americas Cup, after plans were lodged for a temporary dock next to Kindley Field Road. ACBDA has applied for planning permission for a T-shaped floating dock, which would extend from the existing bus...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
ACBDA to stage business information sessions

Superyacht marina docks at Morgans Point

Caroline Bay next big charter for superyachts

Boat owners wanted for AC safety fleet

Superyacht docked in St Georges

Dock move plan to assist marine police

Wade's floating dock application rejected



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Couple beat PBs with Beat the Couch

In pursuit of excellence

Exquisite music, comedy at Dimario and friends

Marijuana booth popular at festival

Reggae Youths book first-ever mid-season final berth

Fear not!

Malachi delivers impressive gallop at Caymanas Park

SPORTS more
Jason Holder among three reprimanded for breaching Code of Conduct

Photos, Results: Harness Pony Champion Racing

Hughes to contest ABFA elections

Culture director says make first ODI a half-day

Past the finishing line

Vardy gives Leicester hope in Sevilla defeat

Rookies Peters, Hector in World Cup training squad

POLITICS more
Budapest to withdraw Olympic bid

Black History Month Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Prize Address, 1993

Hughes to contest ABFA elections

Maybe it is all non-concerning

Camille: More support needed for non-profit organisations

Jeremy Corbyn faces tough test as voters go to the polls in Copeland and Stoke-on-Trent Central by-elections

Two Britons in critical condition after hit and run in French Alps ski resort

BUSINESS more
Economic restoration needs unified action (Part 1)

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 22 2017

XL Group: Porrino To Retire, Robb Appointed

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 22 2017

Hotel magnate calls on hoteliers to upkeep their properties

IDB talks on Valencia-Toco project

Chambers want Central bank to rein in commercial banks

TECH more
Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

CRIME more
Bus driver relives shooting of passenger

Budget plans to strengthen police service

Prisoners using mobile phones in jails to orchestrate crimes face crackdown

'We’ll never call the police': Shoplifting seagull terrorises Greggs bakery

Marijuana booth popular at festival

Cross Keys students laud police

It’s better to be a little paranoid than dead

RELATED STORIES
ACBDA to stage business information sessions

Superyacht marina docks at Morgans Point

Caroline Bay next big charter for superyachts

Boat owners wanted for AC safety fleet

Superyacht docked in St Georges

Dock move plan to assist marine police

Wade's floating dock application rejected

RECENT COMMENTS
Son of MP arrested in Florida
JESSICA: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
chris robinson: I would like to thank hackingsolutions. They were really helpful in hacking my girlfriends whatsapp and i got to find out she was cheating all along. They also provide the following services....

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Holness says it’s time to develop courage to confront crime
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Festival commission:â€ˆCarnival netted $6.3M in taxes
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Half of Jamaican teen girls forced to have sex - 94% of adolescent pregnancies unplanned, study reveals
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

France arrests three on suspicion of wanting to fight in Syria, planning attack
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Registration Opens: World Par 3 Championship
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

RECENT COMMENTS
Son of MP arrested in Florida
JESSICA: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
chris robinson: I would like to thank hackingsolutions. They were really helpful in hacking my girlfriends whatsapp and i got to find out she was cheating all along. They also provide the following services....

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Holness says it’s time to develop courage to confront crime
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Festival commission:â€ˆCarnival netted $6.3M in taxes
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Half of Jamaican teen girls forced to have sex - 94% of adolescent pregnancies unplanned, study reveals
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

France arrests three on suspicion of wanting to fight in Syria, planning attack
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Registration Opens: World Par 3 Championship
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...