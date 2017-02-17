Vector workers to receive almost 50 per cent increase

Antigua Observer - Thursday, February 17, 2017

This monthâs strike action by vector control workers has seemingly paid off, as some of the lowest paid amongst the group of 60 to 70 are now in line to receive pay upgrades of up to 50 per cent in their weekly wages and salaries.read more

