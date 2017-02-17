Presidential term limit…. Appeal Court upholds Justice Chang ruling by split decision

Kaieteur News - Thursday, February 17, 2017

-matter to reach CCJ The Court Of Appeal yesterday upheld a decision by former Chief Justice Ian Chang, ruling that the two-term presidential limit is unconstitutional. With a decision of two to one, the court dismissed the appeal made by Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams to overturn the...read more

