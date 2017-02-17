First drug-resistant malaria parasite detected in Africa

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, February 17, 2017

MIAMI, United States (AFP) â For the first time in Africa, researchers said Wednesday they have detected a malaria parasite that is partially resistant to the top anti-malaria drug, artemisinin, raising concern about efforts to fight a disease that sickens hundreds of millions of people...read more

RELATED STORIES
Bite-mimicking malaria vaccine shows promise: studies

Drug used to treat malaria fails for first time

Drug-resistant malaria: The world's next big health crisis?

﻿ PAHO/WHO to support Guyana and Suriname in studies of resistance to artemisinin-based combination therapy

US study reveals…High percentage of poor quality malaria medicines in Guyana

Poor quality antimalarial drugs in Guyana, Suriname

Fake malaria drugs could put millions at risk



