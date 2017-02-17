Cressida Dick - A profile of Scotland Yard's first female Commissioner

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, February 17, 2017

Ms Dick was Gold Commander in charge of Operation Kratos - which was developed to tackle suicide bombers. Surveillance officers hunting for the men responsible for the failed terror attacks the day before, mistook Brazilian electrician, Jean Charles de Menezes, for one of the jihadists and he...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
UK gets first female police commissioner

Cressida Dick makes history as Metropolitan Police's first female Commissioner

British Isil fighter was 'enemy of state' who should never have been given £1m Guantanamo payout, says Tony Blair's anti-terror chief

Man arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of preparing terrorist attacks 

More than 800 guns seized in major counter-terror operation

Outgoing Scotland Yard chief Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe on budget cuts: you need cops, not laptops

Royal Marine admits preparing for Northern Ireland-related terror attack



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Zika warning ahead of Trinidad carnival

Revalation hits the top with 'Like Yesterday'

Shifta on musical high following UK tour

Boom All-Star Clash returns

I don't owe Manning's an apology — comedian

Tifa proud of Canadian tour

Dancehall is a space, not a genre — Veteran artiste defends reggae music

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, February 22, 2017

Registration open for Grey Goose

Race to raise money for Island Games

Carifta team swells to eight

Lambe hopes for fresh look at Fairmont

Scope backs Goater to succeed at Ilkeston

Wells off after clutching calf in victory

POLITICS more
Principals to bar immigration agents from Chicago schools

Theresa May hits the phones ahead of closely contested by-elections

I don't owe Manning's an apology — comedian

US advisor helping Government

Camille, Penny talk development

Senator: Partnering needed on praedial larceny

Historic Conservative win in the Copeland by-election is 'within our grasp' says Sir Michael Fallon

BUSINESS more
'Fix the economy and stop try fix music' - PM slammed for attack on dancehall

Column: Pre-Budget Analysis Of Our Economy

Pit latrines to be replaced in schools by March 2018

JPs in western Jamaica to be trained today

Canada defends visa requirement for visits to North American country

RBC advice for clients during carefree Carnival

Wight is right for the Job in racing

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Principals to bar immigration agents from Chicago schools

Data analysis: The true scale of immigration and crime in Sweden in five charts

'You're joking' - Watch the moment Ian Stewart is arrested for murdering Helen Bailey

Hunt master investigated by police after allegedly whipping saboteur with riding crop 

Cressida Dick makes history as Metropolitan Police's first female Commissioner

Bell puts in strong-arm show after fracture

Drunk driver banned from road

RELATED STORIES
UK gets first female police commissioner

Cressida Dick makes history as Metropolitan Police's first female Commissioner

British Isil fighter was 'enemy of state' who should never have been given £1m Guantanamo payout, says Tony Blair's anti-terror chief

Man arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of preparing terrorist attacks 

More than 800 guns seized in major counter-terror operation

Outgoing Scotland Yard chief Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe on budget cuts: you need cops, not laptops

Royal Marine admits preparing for Northern Ireland-related terror attack

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
chris robinson: I would like to thank hackingsolutions. They were really helpful in hacking my girlfriends whatsapp and i got to find out she was cheating all along. They also provide the following services....

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Holness says it’s time to develop courage to confront crime
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Festival commission:â€ˆCarnival netted $6.3M in taxes
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Half of Jamaican teen girls forced to have sex - 94% of adolescent pregnancies unplanned, study reveals
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

France arrests three on suspicion of wanting to fight in Syria, planning attack
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Registration Opens: World Par 3 Championship
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

OAS, private sector to boost digital connectivity in the Americas
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
chris robinson: I would like to thank hackingsolutions. They were really helpful in hacking my girlfriends whatsapp and i got to find out she was cheating all along. They also provide the following services....

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Holness says it’s time to develop courage to confront crime
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Festival commission:â€ˆCarnival netted $6.3M in taxes
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Half of Jamaican teen girls forced to have sex - 94% of adolescent pregnancies unplanned, study reveals
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

France arrests three on suspicion of wanting to fight in Syria, planning attack
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Registration Opens: World Par 3 Championship
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

OAS, private sector to boost digital connectivity in the Americas
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...