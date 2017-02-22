Dying patients forced to spend last days in hospital amid funding wrangles

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, February 17, 2017

Dying patients forced to spend last days in hospital amid funding wrangles ALL SECTIONS More Dying patients forced to spend last days in hospital amid funding wrangles Councils have warned Britain is facing a care crisis 22 February 2017 6:01am Elderly people are dying while hospitals and...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Care cuts may have fuelled largest rise in death rates for 50 years 

Elderly left 'trapped in beds' amid fears care sector will collapse

Fat children are fuelling the NHS crisis, not the elderly, leading doctor claims 

Woman, 89, trapped on NHS ward for six months at cost of £80k as place in nursing home could not be found

One in six A&Es faces threat of closure or downgrade despite mounting strain 

NHS out-of-hours services have been run without a single doctor in 1 in 10 areas 

Nearly 700 Scottish patients die while waiting for hospital release



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
A Dog's Purpose | Teaching humans to laugh and love

Lion | Academy Award Best Picture nominee

Special night tours for Steppin' Razor experience

Tom Hanks To Release First Book

The Great Wall | An unstoppable force

Bolshoi Ballet's 'Swan Lake' - ballet at its finest

Taking it to the 'Streetz'

SPORTS more
Young Warriors look for first win

Morne Diablo gets new sports facility

NP player set to tackle ‘Adopt-A-Player’ Programme

Magic Johnson leading LA Lakers again

Bayern defend Ancelotti for middle-finger gesture

Start with Sure Step

STETHS to skip Gibson McCook Relays

POLITICS more
Chamber: Parliament must pass FATCA bill

WiRe To Host Salary Negotiation Info Session

We want your money — Holness invites pension funds to invest in infrastructure, divested assets

BOJ projects oil price stability for 2017

Jamaica set for second draw down from IMF

UDC refloats incentives for urban renewal projects

Agriculture tops real sector growth again

BUSINESS more
Turn ADB into a commercial bank

Chamber: Parliament must pass FATCA bill

OCM down 12.6%

Yahoo salvages Verizon deal with US$350m discount

Burger King, owner adding Popeyes to holdings

Greece calls on Germany to ease budget demands

Austria approves US extradition for Ukrainian oligarch

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Shot fired as players, fans clash in match brawl - St Catherine FA investigates incident

Too many safe havens for blood-sucking vampires - Pastor says disconnect from God contributing to crime

Lewd video cop still not identified

Health concerns raised over - illegal settlers

Thomas savours US indoor shot put record

Photo: Back to roots

Five Star receives high rating in race six

RELATED STORIES
Care cuts may have fuelled largest rise in death rates for 50 years 

Elderly left 'trapped in beds' amid fears care sector will collapse

Fat children are fuelling the NHS crisis, not the elderly, leading doctor claims 

Woman, 89, trapped on NHS ward for six months at cost of £80k as place in nursing home could not be found

One in six A&Es faces threat of closure or downgrade despite mounting strain 

NHS out-of-hours services have been run without a single doctor in 1 in 10 areas 

Nearly 700 Scottish patients die while waiting for hospital release

RECENT COMMENTS
OAS, private sector to boost digital connectivity in the Americas
meme: In the world of hacking I am the best, when it comes to hacking. Email : dhackerjack@gmail.com Whatsapp /call / sms :: +27786114613 Whatsapp :: +60167569133 +University grades hack, + Whatsapp...

Registration Opens: World Par 3 Championship
Cassie Burgess Pepitone: A MIRACLE TESTIMONY FOR WHAT DR.SANDY HAS DONE FOR ME!! I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last two years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
meme: In the world of hacking I am the best, when it comes to hacking. Email : dhackerjack@gmail.com Whatsapp /call / sms :: +27786114613 Whatsapp :: +60167569133 +University grades hack, + Whatsapp...

France arrests three on suspicion of wanting to fight in Syria, planning attack
jamemary: All these post about HERBAL MEDICINE and spell caAll these post about HERBAL MEDICINE and spell caster are scammer and fake trying to collect money all in the name of HERPES cure and when you...

Half of Jamaican teen girls forced to have sex - 94% of adolescent pregnancies unplanned, study reveals
jeyvi: cerita sex

Festival commission:â€ˆCarnival netted $6.3M in taxes
JAMES: Have you guys checked out john, contact { cyberhackanswers@gmail.com } or call +14353632534 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
JAMES: Have you guys checked out john, contact { cyberhackanswers@gmail.com } or call +14353632534 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Holness says it’s time to develop courage to confront crime
LILIAN: Hi Friends i am so glad to writing this article today to tell the world how Dr Unuareghe cured my HSV VIRUS,i have been detected with HSV-1 AND HSV-2 since five years ago, ever since then my life...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
rose: I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This...

RECENT COMMENTS
OAS, private sector to boost digital connectivity in the Americas
meme: In the world of hacking I am the best, when it comes to hacking. Email : dhackerjack@gmail.com Whatsapp /call / sms :: +27786114613 Whatsapp :: +60167569133 +University grades hack, + Whatsapp...

Registration Opens: World Par 3 Championship
Cassie Burgess Pepitone: A MIRACLE TESTIMONY FOR WHAT DR.SANDY HAS DONE FOR ME!! I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last two years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
meme: In the world of hacking I am the best, when it comes to hacking. Email : dhackerjack@gmail.com Whatsapp /call / sms :: +27786114613 Whatsapp :: +60167569133 +University grades hack, + Whatsapp...

France arrests three on suspicion of wanting to fight in Syria, planning attack
jamemary: All these post about HERBAL MEDICINE and spell caAll these post about HERBAL MEDICINE and spell caster are scammer and fake trying to collect money all in the name of HERPES cure and when you...

Half of Jamaican teen girls forced to have sex - 94% of adolescent pregnancies unplanned, study reveals
jeyvi: cerita sex

Festival commission:â€ˆCarnival netted $6.3M in taxes
JAMES: Have you guys checked out john, contact { cyberhackanswers@gmail.com } or call +14353632534 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
JAMES: Have you guys checked out john, contact { cyberhackanswers@gmail.com } or call +14353632534 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Holness says it’s time to develop courage to confront crime
LILIAN: Hi Friends i am so glad to writing this article today to tell the world how Dr Unuareghe cured my HSV VIRUS,i have been detected with HSV-1 AND HSV-2 since five years ago, ever since then my life...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
rose: I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This...