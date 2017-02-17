Briefing | Revenue measures

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, February 17, 2017

Loan receipts in the 2017-2018 Budget are estimated at $159.6 billion dollars; $70 billion more than last year's 89.3 billion.Where will the tax revenue come from?1.Budgeted tax revenue for the 2017-2018 financial year is an estimated $488 billion...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Briefing | Budget expenditure under microscope

A relatively tight budget

A relatively tight budget

Analysts give review of the 2017/2018 budget  

Govt aims to net more from goods and services

Cabinet to finalise 2017/2018 budget at retreat

Expect new taxes, but it might not be so bad



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Brazil’s economy puts damper on Rio carnival

World’s biggest miner BHP posts soaring half-year profit

Deep sea mining gets a second look

A boost for Nollywood with The Wedding Party success

Burger King’s parent buys Popeyes chicken

Smartphones are revolutionising medicine

We want your money — Holness invites pension funds to invest in infrastructure, divested assets

SPORTS more
Basketball League: Hoop Stars, Rim Rockers Win

Thomas savours US indoor shot put record

Photo: Back to roots

Five Star receives high rating in race six

Humble Lion coach disappointed even in victory

Luton Shelton reinvents himself at old club Harbour View

Hard to swallow!

POLITICS more
WiRe To Host Salary Negotiation Info Session

We want your money — Holness invites pension funds to invest in infrastructure, divested assets

BOJ projects oil price stability for 2017

Jamaica set for second draw down from IMF

UDC refloats incentives for urban renewal projects

Agriculture tops real sector growth again

BOJ working to make savings more attractive in J$ than US$

BUSINESS more
Butterfield Bank To Launch Secondary Offering

WiRe To Host Salary Negotiation Info Session

Nicaragua focuses on climate-change resistant coffee

Iran gets set for Internet of Things launch

Tourism shows signs of recovery in Egypt

Weaning off oil, Scottish islands eye renewable future

Brazil’s economy puts damper on Rio carnival

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Too many safe havens for blood-sucking vampires - Pastor says disconnect from God contributing to crime

Lewd video cop still not identified

Health concerns raised over - illegal settlers

Thomas savours US indoor shot put record

Photo: Back to roots

Five Star receives high rating in race six

Humble Lion coach disappointed even in victory

RELATED STORIES
Briefing | Budget expenditure under microscope

A relatively tight budget

A relatively tight budget

Analysts give review of the 2017/2018 budget  

Govt aims to net more from goods and services

Cabinet to finalise 2017/2018 budget at retreat

Expect new taxes, but it might not be so bad

RECENT COMMENTS
OAS, private sector to boost digital connectivity in the Americas
meme: In the world of hacking I am the best, when it comes to hacking. Email : dhackerjack@gmail.com Whatsapp /call / sms :: +27786114613 Whatsapp :: +60167569133 +University grades hack, + Whatsapp...

Registration Opens: World Par 3 Championship
Cassie Burgess Pepitone: A MIRACLE TESTIMONY FOR WHAT DR.SANDY HAS DONE FOR ME!! I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last two years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
meme: In the world of hacking I am the best, when it comes to hacking. Email : dhackerjack@gmail.com Whatsapp /call / sms :: +27786114613 Whatsapp :: +60167569133 +University grades hack, + Whatsapp...

France arrests three on suspicion of wanting to fight in Syria, planning attack
jamemary: All these post about HERBAL MEDICINE and spell caAll these post about HERBAL MEDICINE and spell caster are scammer and fake trying to collect money all in the name of HERPES cure and when you...

Half of Jamaican teen girls forced to have sex - 94% of adolescent pregnancies unplanned, study reveals
jeyvi: cerita sex

Festival commission:â€ˆCarnival netted $6.3M in taxes
JAMES: Have you guys checked out john, contact { cyberhackanswers@gmail.com } or call +14353632534 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
JAMES: Have you guys checked out john, contact { cyberhackanswers@gmail.com } or call +14353632534 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Holness says it’s time to develop courage to confront crime
LILIAN: Hi Friends i am so glad to writing this article today to tell the world how Dr Unuareghe cured my HSV VIRUS,i have been detected with HSV-1 AND HSV-2 since five years ago, ever since then my life...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
rose: I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This...

RECENT COMMENTS
OAS, private sector to boost digital connectivity in the Americas
meme: In the world of hacking I am the best, when it comes to hacking. Email : dhackerjack@gmail.com Whatsapp /call / sms :: +27786114613 Whatsapp :: +60167569133 +University grades hack, + Whatsapp...

Registration Opens: World Par 3 Championship
Cassie Burgess Pepitone: A MIRACLE TESTIMONY FOR WHAT DR.SANDY HAS DONE FOR ME!! I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last two years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
meme: In the world of hacking I am the best, when it comes to hacking. Email : dhackerjack@gmail.com Whatsapp /call / sms :: +27786114613 Whatsapp :: +60167569133 +University grades hack, + Whatsapp...

France arrests three on suspicion of wanting to fight in Syria, planning attack
jamemary: All these post about HERBAL MEDICINE and spell caAll these post about HERBAL MEDICINE and spell caster are scammer and fake trying to collect money all in the name of HERPES cure and when you...

Half of Jamaican teen girls forced to have sex - 94% of adolescent pregnancies unplanned, study reveals
jeyvi: cerita sex

Festival commission:â€ˆCarnival netted $6.3M in taxes
JAMES: Have you guys checked out john, contact { cyberhackanswers@gmail.com } or call +14353632534 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
JAMES: Have you guys checked out john, contact { cyberhackanswers@gmail.com } or call +14353632534 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Holness says it’s time to develop courage to confront crime
LILIAN: Hi Friends i am so glad to writing this article today to tell the world how Dr Unuareghe cured my HSV VIRUS,i have been detected with HSV-1 AND HSV-2 since five years ago, ever since then my life...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
rose: I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This...