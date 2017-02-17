Hugh Jackman toasts drink after beating skin cancer for sixth time

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, February 17, 2017

At 11:22am PST The Australian actor, who is in Brazil to promote his upcoming film Logan, for a sixth time, five times for carcinomas on his nose, once on his shoulder, and urged people to wear sunscreen. "Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent checks & amazing doctors, all's well....read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Malia Obama dines with fashionable crowd during ski break in Aspen

Not My President's Day: Thousands of demonstrators across the US challenge Donald Trump

Brooklyn Beckham spotted with arm in a sling after skiing accident 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley reveals she is expecting her first child with Jason Statham 

Spectacular views of 2018 Winter Olympic Games site

Drunk man sets fireworks shop alight in China

Hugh Jackman treated for skin cancer again



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard

Carnival Goers Urged To Protect Against Zika

How Arts & Culture Might Help Stimulate Change

Skin Cremes & Soaps Feature Local Ingredients

Zika warning ahead of Trinidad carnival

Kingston 5 pulls a big crowd

Kantana 'Still A Try' with new video

SPORTS more
Basketball League: Hoop Stars, Rim Rockers Win

Lakers appoint Magic to head basketball operations

BTA: Curate Special Offers For Visiting Athletes

Rawlins Continues In Fine Form With Century

Registration Opens: World Par 3 Championship

BTA: Curate Special Offers For Visiting Athletes

Ball in Bravo's court, says Cameron

POLITICS more
PNP to host islandwide consultation series

Burger King's owner buys Popeyes chicken

Forex: J$128.04 to one US dollar

Holness says changes coming to boost efficiency of pension funds

Jamaica achieves milestone in chairing both UN tourism executive bodies

JCF High Command to revisit alma maters in 'youth leader power lunches' series

Trade unions want meeting with labour minister

BUSINESS more
Burger King's owner buys Popeyes chicken

BSX unchanged

Carlyle on verge of Butterfield exit

IMF team in Jamaica for first review under SBA

Ball in Bravo's court, says Cameron

Chopper pilots to help detect forest fires

Prominent Dominican Jewish community member dies in Sosua

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Forex: J$128.04 to one US dollar

Holness says changes coming to boost efficiency of pension funds

Jamaica achieves milestone in chairing both UN tourism executive bodies

JCF High Command to revisit alma maters in 'youth leader power lunches' series

Trade unions want meeting with labour minister

O-WRAP: Man charged with rape of 11-y-o...Burger King buys Popeyes... ‘Big Deal’ debuts on Billboard

Expanded Mandela Highway expected to ease travelling time

RELATED STORIES
Malia Obama dines with fashionable crowd during ski break in Aspen

Not My President's Day: Thousands of demonstrators across the US challenge Donald Trump

Brooklyn Beckham spotted with arm in a sling after skiing accident 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley reveals she is expecting her first child with Jason Statham 

Spectacular views of 2018 Winter Olympic Games site

Drunk man sets fireworks shop alight in China

Hugh Jackman treated for skin cancer again

RECENT COMMENTS
France arrests three on suspicion of wanting to fight in Syria, planning attack
jamemary: All these post about HERBAL MEDICINE and spell caAll these post about HERBAL MEDICINE and spell caster are scammer and fake trying to collect money all in the name of HERPES cure and when you...

Half of Jamaican teen girls forced to have sex - 94% of adolescent pregnancies unplanned, study reveals
jeyvi: cerita sex

Festival commission:â€ˆCarnival netted $6.3M in taxes
JAMES: Have you guys checked out john, contact { cyberhackanswers@gmail.com } or call +14353632534 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
JAMES: Have you guys checked out john, contact { cyberhackanswers@gmail.com } or call +14353632534 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Holness says it’s time to develop courage to confront crime
LILIAN: Hi Friends i am so glad to writing this article today to tell the world how Dr Unuareghe cured my HSV VIRUS,i have been detected with HSV-1 AND HSV-2 since five years ago, ever since then my life...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
rose: I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This...

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone,my name is Kate Johnson.i was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351@gmail.com,he is reliable and...

Revealed: How Margaret Thatcher intervened to keep Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in prison 
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Convent High wins Miss Teen 2017
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

RECENT COMMENTS
France arrests three on suspicion of wanting to fight in Syria, planning attack
jamemary: All these post about HERBAL MEDICINE and spell caAll these post about HERBAL MEDICINE and spell caster are scammer and fake trying to collect money all in the name of HERPES cure and when you...

Half of Jamaican teen girls forced to have sex - 94% of adolescent pregnancies unplanned, study reveals
jeyvi: cerita sex

Festival commission:â€ˆCarnival netted $6.3M in taxes
JAMES: Have you guys checked out john, contact { cyberhackanswers@gmail.com } or call +14353632534 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
JAMES: Have you guys checked out john, contact { cyberhackanswers@gmail.com } or call +14353632534 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Holness says it’s time to develop courage to confront crime
LILIAN: Hi Friends i am so glad to writing this article today to tell the world how Dr Unuareghe cured my HSV VIRUS,i have been detected with HSV-1 AND HSV-2 since five years ago, ever since then my life...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
rose: I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This...

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone,my name is Kate Johnson.i was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351@gmail.com,he is reliable and...

Revealed: How Margaret Thatcher intervened to keep Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in prison 
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Convent High wins Miss Teen 2017
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...