Students get BIOS experience

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, February 17, 2017

Students at Harrington Sound Primary School were recently given a hands-on marine research experience with the help of the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences. A group of 39 P6 pupils at the school spent three days and two nights at BIOS, taking part in a plankton tow and learning about the...read more

