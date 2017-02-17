CCJ dismisses application filed by Dominican events promotor

Montserrat Reporter - Tuesday, February 17, 2017

By STAFF WRITER PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Feb 20, CMC â The Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice Â (CCJ) Monday dismissed an application filed by Dominican show promoter, Cabral Douglas, accusing the Dominica government of causing a breach of contract with the Jamaican entertainer...read more

