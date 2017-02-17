Senior trampled at bus stop by students

Jamaica Star - Tuesday, February 17, 2017

Senior trampled at bus stop by studentsread more

0
RELATED STORIES
Chik-V haven - Seaview among areas hardest hit by virus

Dario Ice survives stabbing incident

Driver takes passengers on dangerous joyride

Madman attacks student on bus! - Accusing boy of stoning him

Man claims ... Duppy robbed my taxi

'No more bus preaching' - Upset commuters insist the practice be stopped

Teen loses hand to cancer, gets disowned by family that believes it's the work of evil spirits



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Zika warning ahead of Trinidad carnival

Kingston 5 pulls a big crowd

Kantana 'Still A Try' with new video

Kalado dedicates new video to J Capri

Don Andre denies cheating with Sher

BTC acted as the title sponsor of the BAISS Championships

Dominica observes Bouyon Day today

SPORTS more
BTC acted as the title sponsor of the BAISS Championships

C.V. turns back St. Anne’s on opening day of Hugh Campbell

‘Buddy’ traded to the Sacramento Kings

Big beginning for The Bahamas

Bermuda Football League Stats & Standings

Eight Athletes Qualified For 2017 Carifta Games

10 Videos: ‘Most Fascinating People’ Of Bermuda

POLITICS more
Black History Month March on Washington Movement 1941-1947

Holness warns more anti-crime measures coming

Holness warns more anti-crime measures coming

PM urges family of slain teen to advocate for better child protection laws

BTC promoting from within: Four women rise in the ranks

DNA ratifies four more candidates

Fitzgerald: Rollins a political prostitute extraordinaire

BUSINESS more
Weak pound drives Somers to 10.7m loss

BOJ to make changes to forex cash reserves requirements

Resorts World Bimini is a proud participant in ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’

BTC promoting from within: Four women rise in the ranks

Mobile post-paid BTC subscribers with unpaid bills off the hook with number portability

Survey: Majority of bank customers feel there is no consumer protection

Financial Services, Chamber sign MOU on trade information services

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Police appeal for missing girl, 15

Son of MP arrested in Florida

Drunk driver banned from the road

Missing teenager found

Motorcyclist injured in crash

Racism tops crime in list of concerns

Lawman making notes for the future

RELATED STORIES
Chik-V haven - Seaview among areas hardest hit by virus

Dario Ice survives stabbing incident

Driver takes passengers on dangerous joyride

Madman attacks student on bus! - Accusing boy of stoning him

Man claims ... Duppy robbed my taxi

'No more bus preaching' - Upset commuters insist the practice be stopped

Teen loses hand to cancer, gets disowned by family that believes it's the work of evil spirits

RECENT COMMENTS
Half of Jamaican teen girls forced to have sex - 94% of adolescent pregnancies unplanned, study reveals
jeyvi: cerita sex

Festival commission:â€ˆCarnival netted $6.3M in taxes
JAMES: Have you guys checked out john, contact { cyberhackanswers@gmail.com } or call +14353632534 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
JAMES: Have you guys checked out john, contact { cyberhackanswers@gmail.com } or call +14353632534 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Holness says it’s time to develop courage to confront crime
LILIAN: Hi Friends i am so glad to writing this article today to tell the world how Dr Unuareghe cured my HSV VIRUS,i have been detected with HSV-1 AND HSV-2 since five years ago, ever since then my life...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
rose: I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This...

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone,my name is Kate Johnson.i was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351@gmail.com,he is reliable and...

Revealed: How Margaret Thatcher intervened to keep Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in prison 
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Convent High wins Miss Teen 2017
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Lowe earns point in Concacaf Under-20 opener
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

RECENT COMMENTS
Half of Jamaican teen girls forced to have sex - 94% of adolescent pregnancies unplanned, study reveals
jeyvi: cerita sex

Festival commission:â€ˆCarnival netted $6.3M in taxes
JAMES: Have you guys checked out john, contact { cyberhackanswers@gmail.com } or call +14353632534 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
JAMES: Have you guys checked out john, contact { cyberhackanswers@gmail.com } or call +14353632534 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Stacey: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Holness says it’s time to develop courage to confront crime
LILIAN: Hi Friends i am so glad to writing this article today to tell the world how Dr Unuareghe cured my HSV VIRUS,i have been detected with HSV-1 AND HSV-2 since five years ago, ever since then my life...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
rose: I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This...

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone,my name is Kate Johnson.i was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351@gmail.com,he is reliable and...

Revealed: How Margaret Thatcher intervened to keep Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in prison 
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Convent High wins Miss Teen 2017
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Lowe earns point in Concacaf Under-20 opener
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...