Not My President's Day: Thousands of demonstrators across the US challenge Donald Trump

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, February 17, 2017

At 10:35am PST Nova Calise, one of the New York City organisers, said President's Day was "a perfect time to protest the person that's currently holding the title of President of the United States," adding Mr Trump didn't share the values of those demonstrating on Monday. A rally in downtown Los...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
‘Not my President Day’ protests across US

Pro and anti-abortion campaigners hold rallies across the US 

Thousands march on London in protest against Donald Trump's travel ban and Theresa May's invitation to President for UK state visit

Anti-Trump protests around the world 

Thousands of protesters rally against Donald Trump in Washington DC hours before inauguration

Violence erupts in Indianapolis and Portland as anti-Trump protests continue

More anti-Trump protests in New York, Miami, Los Angeles 



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
‘Not my President Day’ protests across US

Russia’s ambassador to UN falls ill, dies at 64

PHOTO: #Oteam supports Sigma Run

How SECURE is your WORKSPACE?

This Day in History — February 21

PHOTO: Comply or else

Smart TVs SPYING on owners Here’s how to stop it

SPORTS more
Cornwall sprinter Brown gets better with each race

Big wins in Grace Shield semi-finals

Two from two for Campesino

Scorpions captain calls for batting consistency

Miller heartened despite Super50 final flop

K Sling sends message to Heroes

TT thrash Antigua in CONCACAF Beach Soccer

POLITICS more
PHOTO: Comply or else

Smart TVs SPYING on owners Here’s how to stop it

Malnutrition killing inmates in Haiti jails

Holness says it’s time to develop courage to confront crime

More funds for finance ministry’s transformation programme

High-demand skills not enough to satisfy labour market

  Tough day at Charlemont High

BUSINESS more
Cornwall sprinter Brown gets better with each race

Big wins in Grace Shield semi-finals

Two from two for Campesino

Scorpions captain calls for batting consistency

Miller heartened despite Super50 final flop

Future of CSME to be decided upon in July

Look to foreign markets

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Cornwall sprinter Brown gets better with each race

Big wins in Grace Shield semi-finals

Two from two for Campesino

Scorpions captain calls for batting consistency

Miller heartened despite Super50 final flop

‘Not my President Day’ protests across US

Russia’s ambassador to UN falls ill, dies at 64

RELATED STORIES
‘Not my President Day’ protests across US

Pro and anti-abortion campaigners hold rallies across the US 

Thousands march on London in protest against Donald Trump's travel ban and Theresa May's invitation to President for UK state visit

Anti-Trump protests around the world 

Thousands of protesters rally against Donald Trump in Washington DC hours before inauguration

Violence erupts in Indianapolis and Portland as anti-Trump protests continue

More anti-Trump protests in New York, Miami, Los Angeles 

RECENT COMMENTS
Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
caithy: THIS IS THE STORY AND GLORY OF MY LIFE HOW I WAS CURED FROM 10YEARS DISEASE CALLED HERPES VIRUS 2, I want to share my testimony on how i get cure of my HERPES GENITAL with the help of Doctor...

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone,my name is Kate Johnson.i was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351@gmail.com,he is reliable and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
chris robinson: I would like to thank hackingsolutions. They were really helpful in hacking my girlfriends whatsapp and i got to find out she was cheating all along. They also provide the following services....

Revealed: How Margaret Thatcher intervened to keep Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in prison 
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Convent High wins Miss Teen 2017
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Lowe earns point in Concacaf Under-20 opener
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Kate Mansi: “Bermuda, I Think I Love You”
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Two People Arrested After Cycle, Car Collisions
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Independent review of diplomatic appointments under way
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Woman arrested after crash
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

RECENT COMMENTS
Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
caithy: THIS IS THE STORY AND GLORY OF MY LIFE HOW I WAS CURED FROM 10YEARS DISEASE CALLED HERPES VIRUS 2, I want to share my testimony on how i get cure of my HERPES GENITAL with the help of Doctor...

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone,my name is Kate Johnson.i was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351@gmail.com,he is reliable and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
chris robinson: I would like to thank hackingsolutions. They were really helpful in hacking my girlfriends whatsapp and i got to find out she was cheating all along. They also provide the following services....

Revealed: How Margaret Thatcher intervened to keep Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in prison 
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Convent High wins Miss Teen 2017
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Lowe earns point in Concacaf Under-20 opener
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Kate Mansi: “Bermuda, I Think I Love You”
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Two People Arrested After Cycle, Car Collisions
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Independent review of diplomatic appointments under way
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Woman arrested after crash
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...