Medina, Fernandez must come clean on Odebrecht US$92.0M bribe

Dominican Today - Monday, February 17, 2017

Santo Domingo.- Minority Democratic Option partyread more

0
RELATED STORIES
Politico demands probe of presidents in Odebrecht US$92M+ bribes

Politico demands probe of presidents in Odebrecht US$92M+ bribes

Medina inaugurates an ‘authoritarian political project’

Presidential candidate pledges an independent judiciary

Dominican leader a ´predator who pillages weak democracy`

Heroes´ daughter launches presidency bid in Dominican Republic

Deputy who slammed the president on corruption to launch bid



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Cities Of Refugee To Host “Decade Of Destiny”

CCJ blocks lawsuit against Dominica in Tommy Lee detention case

C'bean countries warned of the impact of lingering drought situations

Malnutrition killing inmates in Haiti jails

Reid condemns murder of Charlemont High School teacher

Opposition concerned about issues in the agricultural sector

$46 Million Allocated to Help Transform Mobay Hip Strip

SPORTS more
Usain Bolt named 2016 Gleaner Man of the Year

Ilkeston Win First Match With Goater As Coach

Lambe Selected For Sky Bet EFL Team Of Week

Village undone at 'fortress' Somerset

Two Haitians, four Dominicans granted bail in cocaine bust

T&T footballers kick off Concacaf Beach qualifiers

Lowe earns point in Concacaf Under-20 opener

POLITICS more
PLP name Founders Day speakers

PLP To Host Founders Day Event On Sunday

COMMENTARY: A Citizenship by Investment comparative

Opposition concerned about issues in the agricultural sector

$46 Million Allocated to Help Transform Mobay Hip Strip

Jamaica to host biggest conference in region come November

Dominica matters internal CARICOM chairman says

BUSINESS more
Bermuda in MMCs top five for community work

Government to finance new boats for Boca Chica fishermen

Beech Appointed Assistant Financial Controller

Bermuda Office Recognised For Volunteer Efforts

CIBC FirstCaribbean assists start-up entrepreneurs

BAS appoints new finance controller

‘Serious’ long-term planning needed for tourism, says IDB official

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Police dig up garden of double-murderer Christopher Halliwell in hunt for other victims 

Police appeal for missing girl, 15

Mixed outcomes for burglary accused

After journalists' death, group demands probe into State land theft

INDECOM investigating March Pen Road police shooting, man killed

St Catherine father sentenced on ganja charges cries in court

Malnutrition killing inmates in Haiti jails

RELATED STORIES
Politico demands probe of presidents in Odebrecht US$92M+ bribes

Politico demands probe of presidents in Odebrecht US$92M+ bribes

Medina inaugurates an ‘authoritarian political project’

Presidential candidate pledges an independent judiciary

Dominican leader a ´predator who pillages weak democracy`

Heroes´ daughter launches presidency bid in Dominican Republic

Deputy who slammed the president on corruption to launch bid

RECENT COMMENTS
Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
caithy: THIS IS THE STORY AND GLORY OF MY LIFE HOW I WAS CURED FROM 10YEARS DISEASE CALLED HERPES VIRUS 2, I want to share my testimony on how i get cure of my HERPES GENITAL with the help of Doctor...

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone,my name is Kate Johnson.i was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351@gmail.com,he is reliable and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
chris robinson: I would like to thank hackingsolutions. They were really helpful in hacking my girlfriends whatsapp and i got to find out she was cheating all along. They also provide the following services....

Revealed: How Margaret Thatcher intervened to keep Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in prison 
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Convent High wins Miss Teen 2017
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Lowe earns point in Concacaf Under-20 opener
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Kate Mansi: “Bermuda, I Think I Love You”
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Two People Arrested After Cycle, Car Collisions
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Independent review of diplomatic appointments under way
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Woman arrested after crash
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

RECENT COMMENTS
Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
caithy: THIS IS THE STORY AND GLORY OF MY LIFE HOW I WAS CURED FROM 10YEARS DISEASE CALLED HERPES VIRUS 2, I want to share my testimony on how i get cure of my HERPES GENITAL with the help of Doctor...

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone,my name is Kate Johnson.i was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351@gmail.com,he is reliable and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
chris robinson: I would like to thank hackingsolutions. They were really helpful in hacking my girlfriends whatsapp and i got to find out she was cheating all along. They also provide the following services....

Revealed: How Margaret Thatcher intervened to keep Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in prison 
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Convent High wins Miss Teen 2017
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Lowe earns point in Concacaf Under-20 opener
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Kate Mansi: “Bermuda, I Think I Love You”
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Two People Arrested After Cycle, Car Collisions
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Independent review of diplomatic appointments under way
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Woman arrested after crash
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...