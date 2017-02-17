Russia will not pay rent for Crimea, Kremlin says after maverick peace plan emerges in White House 

Telegraph UK - Monday, February 17, 2017

Russia will not pay rent for Crimea, Kremlin says after maverick peace plan emerges in White House ALL SECTIONS More Russia will not pay rent for Crimea, Kremlin says after maverick peace plan emerges in White House Vladimir Putin, Francois Hollande, Angela Merkel, and Petro Poroshenko at peace...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Vladimir Putin orders Russia to recognise documents issued in rebel-held east Ukraine

Kremlin tells Russian media 'no more Trump' after US-Russia ties begin to fray 

Donald Trump says U.S. will work with Kiev and Moscow to end Ukraine conflict

Locals and aid agencies warn of 'humanitarian disaster' as Ukraine fighting sparks diplomatic crisis

Russia and Ukraine trade blame over fighting as locals report worst night of shelling in months

Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of stoking violence to win support from Donald Trump

Vladimir Putin summons top advisors ahead of call with Donald Trump 



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
De Irish Kid wins 4th Junior Calypso Monarch title

Delah Gachette is 2017 Carnival Mother’s Queen

Carlene XP retains Bouyon Monarch title

Chronixx to make second Tonight Show stop

NCDF admits slow costume sales: Mas fever missing

Music that heals body and soul

Youth 'Vybz' Awards at Indoor Sports Centre - Five wins for Kartel at 2017 Youth View Awards

SPORTS more
T&T footballers kick off Concacaf Beach qualifiers

Lowe earns point in Concacaf Under-20 opener

NBA Hall of Fame finalists announced

CCJ blocks Cabral Douglas from suing Dominica in Tommy Lee Sparta matter

Victory for the ‘Lady in Red’

Continuity of The Bahamas’ sports brand should be national focus

Continuity of The Bahamas’ sports brand should be national focus

POLITICS more
Dominica matters internal CARICOM chairman says

Continuity of The Bahamas’ sports brand should be national focus

Continuity of The Bahamas’ sports brand should be national focus

Let the matches begin!

Turnquest: Cancel carnival or reduce costs significantly

Butler-Turner: Time for independent boundaries commission

Minnis salutes Ingraham in Abaco

BUSINESS more
CIBC FirstCaribbean assists start-up entrepreneurs

BAS appoints new finance controller

‘Serious’ long-term planning needed for tourism, says IDB official

Despite Aliv, BTC’s subscriber base up 6,000

Turner-Jones: Bahamas has to invest in education, social welfare to stay competitive

Services offered under NHI’s primary care phase revealed

Minnis salutes Ingraham in Abaco

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Isaac detained; Linton deems the situation as ‘ridiculous’

Pence vows Trump 'strongly committed' to Europe

Haiti authorities clamp down on brothels

JTA urges gov't to rethink reformed Pensions Act

NY senator declares his Brooklyn area a Sanctuary Senate District

Honey Bun passes $1b sales; thanks Jamaica for decades of support

March Pen residents protest police killing

RELATED STORIES
Vladimir Putin orders Russia to recognise documents issued in rebel-held east Ukraine

Kremlin tells Russian media 'no more Trump' after US-Russia ties begin to fray 

Donald Trump says U.S. will work with Kiev and Moscow to end Ukraine conflict

Locals and aid agencies warn of 'humanitarian disaster' as Ukraine fighting sparks diplomatic crisis

Russia and Ukraine trade blame over fighting as locals report worst night of shelling in months

Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of stoking violence to win support from Donald Trump

Vladimir Putin summons top advisors ahead of call with Donald Trump 

RECENT COMMENTS
Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
caithy: THIS IS THE STORY AND GLORY OF MY LIFE HOW I WAS CURED FROM 10YEARS DISEASE CALLED HERPES VIRUS 2, I want to share my testimony on how i get cure of my HERPES GENITAL with the help of Doctor...

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone,my name is Kate Johnson.i was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351@gmail.com,he is reliable and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
chris robinson: I would like to thank hackingsolutions. They were really helpful in hacking my girlfriends whatsapp and i got to find out she was cheating all along. They also provide the following services....

Revealed: How Margaret Thatcher intervened to keep Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in prison 
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Convent High wins Miss Teen 2017
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Lowe earns point in Concacaf Under-20 opener
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Kate Mansi: “Bermuda, I Think I Love You”
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Two People Arrested After Cycle, Car Collisions
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Independent review of diplomatic appointments under way
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Woman arrested after crash
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

RECENT COMMENTS
Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
caithy: THIS IS THE STORY AND GLORY OF MY LIFE HOW I WAS CURED FROM 10YEARS DISEASE CALLED HERPES VIRUS 2, I want to share my testimony on how i get cure of my HERPES GENITAL with the help of Doctor...

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone,my name is Kate Johnson.i was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351@gmail.com,he is reliable and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
chris robinson: I would like to thank hackingsolutions. They were really helpful in hacking my girlfriends whatsapp and i got to find out she was cheating all along. They also provide the following services....

Revealed: How Margaret Thatcher intervened to keep Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in prison 
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Convent High wins Miss Teen 2017
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Lowe earns point in Concacaf Under-20 opener
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Kate Mansi: “Bermuda, I Think I Love You”
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Two People Arrested After Cycle, Car Collisions
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Independent review of diplomatic appointments under way
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Woman arrested after crash
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...