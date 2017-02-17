Umar is simply the best

Royal Gazette - Monday, February 17, 2017

Umar Durrant knew he wanted to volunteer to serve in the Royal Bermuda Regiment. But he did not know that his eagerness to learn and train would win the award for best recruit at this years two-week training camp. It felt good, the 22-year-old told ltigtThe Royal Gazetteltigt. Really good. I...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Baron salutes Regiment recruits

Welcome break for Bermudas recruits

Recruit Camp 2017 starts

All-volunteer recruit camp a success

Regiment Recruit Camp will be all volunteer

Regiment volunteer Girls dont see it the way I do

Volunteers boost Regiment training camp numbers



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ibrahimovic sends United through to Chelsea clash

Glenn Robinson wins NBA slam dunk contest

Last-gasp Messi penalty rescues poor Barcelona

Windies Coach Law heartened by Super50 show

Title success well deserved, says skipper Holder

Somerton, Firehouse hunt quarter-final berths

Photo: All square

SPORTS more
Paul retuns to the ring at Lara’s Castle

Bermuda holds young Soca Warriors 1-1

Have your ‘House’ on this

Lawrence kicks off T&T coaching tenure

Sport Scoreboard 2, February 20, 2017

Sport Scoreboard 1, February 20, 2017

Social Club leave it late against Paget

POLITICS more
'Kung fu grandma', 94, shows off her martial arts skills

Have your ‘House’ on this

Lawrence kicks off T&T coaching tenure

New rules on retaining company records

Poll OBA edges back into the lead

Cultivating the handout mentality

Opposition’s reveal of ‘transformative agenda’ dubbed risky but prudent

BUSINESS more
Bank stocks rise

Rapid growth in use of cloud computing

Fantasea prepares for a busy summer

We must tap potential of satellite industry

Economists advise A&B to export labour

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Tournament 2017…Deje Dias wins Open Category and Abosaide Cadogan Category A

Henry Garrett and white myths

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
North Korean suspect in Kim Jong-nam murder 'had chemistry degree and arranged all logistics of attack' as CCTV of attack emerges

Bermuda holds young Soca Warriors 1-1

Lawrence kicks off T&T coaching tenure

Woman arrested after crash

Dangerous drug warning

Injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere

BREAKING NEWS: Police take Roseau Central MP into custody

RELATED STORIES
Baron salutes Regiment recruits

Welcome break for Bermudas recruits

Recruit Camp 2017 starts

All-volunteer recruit camp a success

Regiment Recruit Camp will be all volunteer

Regiment volunteer Girls dont see it the way I do

Volunteers boost Regiment training camp numbers

RECENT COMMENTS
Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone,my name is Kate Johnson.i was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351@gmail.com,he is reliable and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
chris robinson: I would like to thank hackingsolutions. They were really helpful in hacking my girlfriends whatsapp and i got to find out she was cheating all along. They also provide the following services....

Revealed: How Margaret Thatcher intervened to keep Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in prison 
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Convent High wins Miss Teen 2017
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Lowe earns point in Concacaf Under-20 opener
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Kate Mansi: “Bermuda, I Think I Love You”
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Two People Arrested After Cycle, Car Collisions
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Independent review of diplomatic appointments under way
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Woman arrested after crash
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

RECENT COMMENTS
Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone,my name is Kate Johnson.i was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351@gmail.com,he is reliable and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
chris robinson: I would like to thank hackingsolutions. They were really helpful in hacking my girlfriends whatsapp and i got to find out she was cheating all along. They also provide the following services....

Revealed: How Margaret Thatcher intervened to keep Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in prison 
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Convent High wins Miss Teen 2017
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Lowe earns point in Concacaf Under-20 opener
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Kate Mansi: “Bermuda, I Think I Love You”
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Two People Arrested After Cycle, Car Collisions
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Independent review of diplomatic appointments under way
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Woman arrested after crash
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...