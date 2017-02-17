OBA is dictatorial and arrogant

Royal Gazette - Monday, February 17, 2017

Dear Sir,It is both sad and frustrating. The One Bermuda Alliance is dictatorial, authoritarian, egotistical and arrogant. Why else would it have committed to Aecon for the airport redevelopment without first bringing it before Parliament and the country?With a more democratic approach, the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Aecon to host airport information session

House Aecons one-third stake in airport

Aecon wont say if it will sell stake

Aecon airport site on social media

Easy to blame OBA for trash problems

Governance by litigation is not democratic

We may just be able to take responsibility for ourselves



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ibrahimovic sends United through to Chelsea clash

Glenn Robinson wins NBA slam dunk contest

Last-gasp Messi penalty rescues poor Barcelona

Windies Coach Law heartened by Super50 show

Title success well deserved, says skipper Holder

Somerton, Firehouse hunt quarter-final berths

Photo: All square

SPORTS more
Weekend Reports, Photos, Videos, Links & More

Grenades secure profitable finish

GCB’s Women’s Inter-County cricket…Campbelle’s unbeaten hundred gives Berbice title

Ibrahimovic sends United through to Chelsea clash

Glenn Robinson wins NBA slam dunk contest

Last-gasp Messi penalty rescues poor Barcelona

Windies Coach Law heartened by Super50 show

POLITICS more
Cultivating the handout mentality

Opposition’s reveal of ‘transformative agenda’ dubbed risky but prudent

City South out of UPP’s reach, Grant says

Will the GOA allow its defence to be breached?

Henry Garrett and white myths

The real ‘Portia Effect’

Jamaica’s getting well-tuned

BUSINESS more
Economists advise A&B to export labour

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Tournament 2017…Deje Dias wins Open Category and Abosaide Cadogan Category A

Henry Garrett and white myths

The real ‘Portia Effect’

Jamaica’s getting well-tuned

Ibrahimovic sends United through to Chelsea clash

Glenn Robinson wins NBA slam dunk contest

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere

BREAKING NEWS: Police take Roseau Central MP into custody

Henry Garrett and white myths

The real ‘Portia Effect’

Jamaica’s getting well-tuned

Ibrahimovic sends United through to Chelsea clash

Glenn Robinson wins NBA slam dunk contest

RELATED STORIES
Aecon to host airport information session

House Aecons one-third stake in airport

Aecon wont say if it will sell stake

Aecon airport site on social media

Easy to blame OBA for trash problems

Governance by litigation is not democratic

We may just be able to take responsibility for ourselves

RECENT COMMENTS
Revealed: How Margaret Thatcher intervened to keep Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in prison 
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Convent High wins Miss Teen 2017
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Lowe earns point in Concacaf Under-20 opener
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Kate Mansi: “Bermuda, I Think I Love You”
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Two People Arrested After Cycle, Car Collisions
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Independent review of diplomatic appointments under way
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Woman arrested after crash
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

57-y-o ex-con held with loaded submachine gun
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Chronixx to make second appearance on 'Tonight Show'
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

RECENT COMMENTS
Revealed: How Margaret Thatcher intervened to keep Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in prison 
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Convent High wins Miss Teen 2017
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Lowe earns point in Concacaf Under-20 opener
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Kate Mansi: “Bermuda, I Think I Love You”
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Two People Arrested After Cycle, Car Collisions
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Independent review of diplomatic appointments under way
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Woman arrested after crash
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

57-y-o ex-con held with loaded submachine gun
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Chronixx to make second appearance on 'Tonight Show'
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...