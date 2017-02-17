Black History Month Eustace Edward Ricardo Braithwaite 1912-2016

Royal Gazette - Monday, February 17, 2017

February is Black History Month. Throughout this month The Royal Gazette will feature people, events, places and institutions that have contributed to the shaping of African historyEustace Edward Ricardo Braithwaite, more commonly known as E. R. Braithwaite, was a Guyanese-born...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Black History Month Watts Rebellion August 1965

Black History Month The Penn Centre 1862-

Black History Month Black Loyalists Exodus to Nova Scotia 1783

Black History Month The Black Arts Movement 1965-1975 Using literature and music to stir consciousness

Black History Month Mary McLeod Bethune 1875-1955

Black History Month Eustace Augustus Dixon II 1934-2000

Black History Month Black Soldiers and the Ledo Road 1942-1945



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ibrahimovic sends United through to Chelsea clash

Glenn Robinson wins NBA slam dunk contest

Last-gasp Messi penalty rescues poor Barcelona

Windies Coach Law heartened by Super50 show

Title success well deserved, says skipper Holder

Somerton, Firehouse hunt quarter-final berths

Photo: All square

SPORTS more
Weekend Reports, Photos, Videos, Links & More

Grenades secure profitable finish

GCB’s Women’s Inter-County cricket…Campbelle’s unbeaten hundred gives Berbice title

Ibrahimovic sends United through to Chelsea clash

Glenn Robinson wins NBA slam dunk contest

Last-gasp Messi penalty rescues poor Barcelona

Windies Coach Law heartened by Super50 show

POLITICS more
Cultivating the handout mentality

Opposition’s reveal of ‘transformative agenda’ dubbed risky but prudent

City South out of UPP’s reach, Grant says

Will the GOA allow its defence to be breached?

Henry Garrett and white myths

The real ‘Portia Effect’

Jamaica’s getting well-tuned

BUSINESS more
Economists advise A&B to export labour

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Tournament 2017…Deje Dias wins Open Category and Abosaide Cadogan Category A

Henry Garrett and white myths

The real ‘Portia Effect’

Jamaica’s getting well-tuned

Ibrahimovic sends United through to Chelsea clash

Glenn Robinson wins NBA slam dunk contest

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere

BREAKING NEWS: Police take Roseau Central MP into custody

Henry Garrett and white myths

The real ‘Portia Effect’

Jamaica’s getting well-tuned

Ibrahimovic sends United through to Chelsea clash

Glenn Robinson wins NBA slam dunk contest

RELATED STORIES
Black History Month Watts Rebellion August 1965

Black History Month The Penn Centre 1862-

Black History Month Black Loyalists Exodus to Nova Scotia 1783

Black History Month The Black Arts Movement 1965-1975 Using literature and music to stir consciousness

Black History Month Mary McLeod Bethune 1875-1955

Black History Month Eustace Augustus Dixon II 1934-2000

Black History Month Black Soldiers and the Ledo Road 1942-1945

RECENT COMMENTS
Revealed: How Margaret Thatcher intervened to keep Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in prison 
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Convent High wins Miss Teen 2017
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Lowe earns point in Concacaf Under-20 opener
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Kate Mansi: “Bermuda, I Think I Love You”
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Two People Arrested After Cycle, Car Collisions
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Independent review of diplomatic appointments under way
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Woman arrested after crash
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

57-y-o ex-con held with loaded submachine gun
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Chronixx to make second appearance on 'Tonight Show'
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

RECENT COMMENTS
Revealed: How Margaret Thatcher intervened to keep Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in prison 
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Convent High wins Miss Teen 2017
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Lowe earns point in Concacaf Under-20 opener
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Kate Mansi: “Bermuda, I Think I Love You”
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Two People Arrested After Cycle, Car Collisions
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Independent review of diplomatic appointments under way
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Woman arrested after crash
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

57-y-o ex-con held with loaded submachine gun
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...

Chronixx to make second appearance on 'Tonight Show'
lisa: Good day everyone, i'm lisa, If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure,...