Chinese investor starts business, lawsuit against gov’t withdrawn

Antigua Observer - Monday, February 17, 2017

The case brought against the government by Chinese businesswoman, Lihua Tian, has been withdrawn in face of the dismantling of the Committee of Inquiry which was set up to investigate the handling of her Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) application.read more

