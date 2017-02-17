Millions of refugees could make their way to Europe if Britain pulls troops out of Afghanistan, Defence Secretary warns 

Telegraph UK - Monday, February 17, 2017

Millions of refugees could make their way to Europe if Britain pulls troops out of Afghanistan, Defence Secretary warns ALL SECTIONS More Millions of refugees could make their way to Europe if Britain pulls troops out of Afghanistan, Defence Secretary warns There are 500 British soldiers in...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Defence Secretary warns Russia is interfering in Libya to test Nato alliance

Iraq abuse inquiry shut down 'within months' after MPs find it has 'directly harmed defence of our nation'

Calls for human rights lawyer Phil Shiner who pursued decade-long "witch hunt" against British soldiers to be prosecuted

Britain could carry out cyber attacks to defend itself against Russia, suggests Sir Michael Fallon

Disgraced Iraq human rights lawyer Phil Shiner struck off over false abuse claims against British troops

Theresa May to meet Donald Trump to discuss new trade deal and defence as UK threatens to withdraw US support over torture

Sir Michael Fallon: Britain will stand alongside Ukraine



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Convent High wins Miss Teen 2017

Floyd Green, new chairman of JLP’s Area Council Four

Kate Mansi: “Bermuda, I Think I Love You”

Chronixx to make second appearance on 'Tonight Show'

57-y-o ex-con held with loaded submachine gun

Venice's Carnival Angel swoops into St Mark's Square

Six for Miss Holetown

SPORTS more
Floyd Green, new chairman of JLP’s Area Council Four

Videos: Bermuda & Trinidad Play To 1-1 Draw

Bermuda v Trinidad & Tobago Football Updates

Videos: Bermuda & Trinidad Play To 1-1 Draw

SpaceX blasts off cargo from historic NASA launch pad

Chronixx to make second appearance on 'Tonight Show'

57-y-o ex-con held with loaded submachine gun

POLITICS more
Independent review of diplomatic appointments under way

Floyd Green, new chairman of JLP’s Area Council Four

SpaceX blasts off cargo from historic NASA launch pad

Chronixx to make second appearance on 'Tonight Show'

57-y-o ex-con held with loaded submachine gun

Hampton School Board apologises to education minister

IDT branch to be established in western Jamaica

BUSINESS more
Review of the CSME by March 31

A.M. Best On Shifting Tides In Global Regulation

Jetsam family dispels rumour of doom

New equipment company opens

Enstar To Sell Pavonia To Global Bankers

Qatar Re Announces Changes To Leadership

Kraft still hungry for Unilever after rejected offer

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Floyd Green, new chairman of JLP’s Area Council Four

Woman arrested after crash

Two People Arrested After Cycle, Car Collisions

SpaceX blasts off cargo from historic NASA launch pad

Chronixx to make second appearance on 'Tonight Show'

57-y-o ex-con held with loaded submachine gun

Revealed: How Margaret Thatcher intervened to keep Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in prison 

RELATED STORIES
Defence Secretary warns Russia is interfering in Libya to test Nato alliance

Iraq abuse inquiry shut down 'within months' after MPs find it has 'directly harmed defence of our nation'

Calls for human rights lawyer Phil Shiner who pursued decade-long "witch hunt" against British soldiers to be prosecuted

Britain could carry out cyber attacks to defend itself against Russia, suggests Sir Michael Fallon

Disgraced Iraq human rights lawyer Phil Shiner struck off over false abuse claims against British troops

Theresa May to meet Donald Trump to discuss new trade deal and defence as UK threatens to withdraw US support over torture

Sir Michael Fallon: Britain will stand alongside Ukraine

RECENT COMMENTS
Gates warns conflicts stoke risk of global pandemic
usman: My name is pineda from CALIFORNIA . few months back I was diagnosed with HERPES virus, I felt so depressed because I knew that their was no cure (solution) to it, it was so hard to share with my...

Past The Finishing Post
JESSICA: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Whiz-kid on cloud nine - Jovia-Roy Jaganaught is an exam juggernaut
Mike Fatoye: Wonderful super mum working through life to success is an ability to succeed in life. Jovia Roy and her brothers are good testimony that with hard work and prayers fortune will always smile on us....

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Trees to help rid Portmore of mosquitoes
Marry hanson: Thank you Dr. Okuns, your herbal medicine is a good remedy for herpes cure, and Removing Warts! You can contact Dr. Okuns via E-mail: herbal.home247@yahoo.com for any types of diseases solutions...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
kim woods: IN 2016, I WAS STOCK BETWEEN TWO STOOLS, DIDN’T HAVE ANYONE TO RUN TO FOR HELP. WITH ALL HOPES LOST ABOUT MY RELATIONSHIP LOVE AFFAIR WITH MY LOVER. HE WAS TAKEN FROM ME BY A STRANGE LADY, I...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
JAMES HERNADEZ: help me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Facebook Tributes From Uwi Students Mourning Death Of Brian Holness
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

RECENT COMMENTS
Gates warns conflicts stoke risk of global pandemic
usman: My name is pineda from CALIFORNIA . few months back I was diagnosed with HERPES virus, I felt so depressed because I knew that their was no cure (solution) to it, it was so hard to share with my...

Past The Finishing Post
JESSICA: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Whiz-kid on cloud nine - Jovia-Roy Jaganaught is an exam juggernaut
Mike Fatoye: Wonderful super mum working through life to success is an ability to succeed in life. Jovia Roy and her brothers are good testimony that with hard work and prayers fortune will always smile on us....

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Trees to help rid Portmore of mosquitoes
Marry hanson: Thank you Dr. Okuns, your herbal medicine is a good remedy for herpes cure, and Removing Warts! You can contact Dr. Okuns via E-mail: herbal.home247@yahoo.com for any types of diseases solutions...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
kim woods: IN 2016, I WAS STOCK BETWEEN TWO STOOLS, DIDN’T HAVE ANYONE TO RUN TO FOR HELP. WITH ALL HOPES LOST ABOUT MY RELATIONSHIP LOVE AFFAIR WITH MY LOVER. HE WAS TAKEN FROM ME BY A STRANGE LADY, I...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
JAMES HERNADEZ: help me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Facebook Tributes From Uwi Students Mourning Death Of Brian Holness
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...