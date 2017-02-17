Kate Mansi: “Bermuda, I Think I Love You”

Bernews - Sunday, February 17, 2017

Actress Kate Mansi â who portrayed Abigail Deveraux on the long running daytime soap opera Days Of Our Lives â posted a photo of herself enjoying a...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Kate Mansi: “Bermuda, I Think I Love You”

&Partners Event To Feature Actress Kate Mansi

Soap star to host meet-up on love

&Partners Event To Feature Actress Kate Mansi

Days fans dazed over delays

Video: Island Cleaned Up With Soap Exposure

Video: Island Cleaned Up With Soap Exposure



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Kate Mansi: “Bermuda, I Think I Love You”

Chronixx to make second appearance on 'Tonight Show'

57-y-o ex-con held with loaded submachine gun

Venice's Carnival Angel swoops into St Mark's Square

Six for Miss Holetown

Hungarian love story wins top prize at Berlin Film Festival

Plain sailing for Cue Card

SPORTS more
Videos: Bermuda & Trinidad Play To 1-1 Draw

Bermuda v Trinidad & Tobago Football Updates

Videos: Bermuda & Trinidad Play To 1-1 Draw

SpaceX blasts off cargo from historic NASA launch pad

Chronixx to make second appearance on 'Tonight Show'

57-y-o ex-con held with loaded submachine gun

Lowe earns point in Concacaf Under-20 opener

POLITICS more
SpaceX blasts off cargo from historic NASA launch pad

Chronixx to make second appearance on 'Tonight Show'

57-y-o ex-con held with loaded submachine gun

Hampton School Board apologises to education minister

IDT branch to be established in western Jamaica

MoBay must be prepared for tourism growth over next 50 years — PM

Former Swedish PM asks 'what has he been smoking?' after Trump refers to non-existent terror attack

BUSINESS more
Review of the CSME by March 31

A.M. Best On Shifting Tides In Global Regulation

Jetsam family dispels rumour of doom

New equipment company opens

Enstar To Sell Pavonia To Global Bankers

Qatar Re Announces Changes To Leadership

Kraft still hungry for Unilever after rejected offer

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Two People Arrested After Cycle, Car Collisions

SpaceX blasts off cargo from historic NASA launch pad

Chronixx to make second appearance on 'Tonight Show'

57-y-o ex-con held with loaded submachine gun

Revealed: How Margaret Thatcher intervened to keep Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in prison 

Hampton School Board apologises to education minister

IDT branch to be established in western Jamaica

RELATED STORIES
Kate Mansi: “Bermuda, I Think I Love You”

&Partners Event To Feature Actress Kate Mansi

Soap star to host meet-up on love

&Partners Event To Feature Actress Kate Mansi

Days fans dazed over delays

Video: Island Cleaned Up With Soap Exposure

Video: Island Cleaned Up With Soap Exposure

RECENT COMMENTS
Gates warns conflicts stoke risk of global pandemic
usman: My name is pineda from CALIFORNIA . few months back I was diagnosed with HERPES virus, I felt so depressed because I knew that their was no cure (solution) to it, it was so hard to share with my...

Past The Finishing Post
JESSICA: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Whiz-kid on cloud nine - Jovia-Roy Jaganaught is an exam juggernaut
Mike Fatoye: Wonderful super mum working through life to success is an ability to succeed in life. Jovia Roy and her brothers are good testimony that with hard work and prayers fortune will always smile on us....

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Trees to help rid Portmore of mosquitoes
Marry hanson: Thank you Dr. Okuns, your herbal medicine is a good remedy for herpes cure, and Removing Warts! You can contact Dr. Okuns via E-mail: herbal.home247@yahoo.com for any types of diseases solutions...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
kim woods: IN 2016, I WAS STOCK BETWEEN TWO STOOLS, DIDN’T HAVE ANYONE TO RUN TO FOR HELP. WITH ALL HOPES LOST ABOUT MY RELATIONSHIP LOVE AFFAIR WITH MY LOVER. HE WAS TAKEN FROM ME BY A STRANGE LADY, I...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
JAMES HERNADEZ: help me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Facebook Tributes From Uwi Students Mourning Death Of Brian Holness
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

RECENT COMMENTS
Gates warns conflicts stoke risk of global pandemic
usman: My name is pineda from CALIFORNIA . few months back I was diagnosed with HERPES virus, I felt so depressed because I knew that their was no cure (solution) to it, it was so hard to share with my...

Past The Finishing Post
JESSICA: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Whiz-kid on cloud nine - Jovia-Roy Jaganaught is an exam juggernaut
Mike Fatoye: Wonderful super mum working through life to success is an ability to succeed in life. Jovia Roy and her brothers are good testimony that with hard work and prayers fortune will always smile on us....

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Trees to help rid Portmore of mosquitoes
Marry hanson: Thank you Dr. Okuns, your herbal medicine is a good remedy for herpes cure, and Removing Warts! You can contact Dr. Okuns via E-mail: herbal.home247@yahoo.com for any types of diseases solutions...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
kim woods: IN 2016, I WAS STOCK BETWEEN TWO STOOLS, DIDN’T HAVE ANYONE TO RUN TO FOR HELP. WITH ALL HOPES LOST ABOUT MY RELATIONSHIP LOVE AFFAIR WITH MY LOVER. HE WAS TAKEN FROM ME BY A STRANGE LADY, I...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
JAMES HERNADEZ: help me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Facebook Tributes From Uwi Students Mourning Death Of Brian Holness
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...