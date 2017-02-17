Royal DeCameron hotel brand increases room count to over 500

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, February 17, 2017

The Royal DeCameron hotel brand has increased its room count in Jamaica to over 500 with the opening of the new 146-room Royal DeCameron Cornwall Beach resort in Montego Bay, St James yesterday. The new property, which was officially opened by...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Holness wants step up for MoBay’s Hip Strip

Five hotels to break ground in the new year

More big tourism investments coming

Decameron eyeing hotel expansion after gaining access to Cornwall Beach

McNeill outlines J$15b of hotel investments

Sagicor Life acquires third all-inclusive resort; another gem in the making, says Byles

Sagicor buys third hotel



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Venice's Carnival Angel swoops into St Mark's Square

Six for Miss Holetown

Hungarian love story wins top prize at Berlin Film Festival

Plain sailing for Cue Card

Carlene XP retains Bouyon Monarch title

Zebapiques tribute to Mr Carnival

The Music Diaries | Grounation explores mento's influence on local music

SPORTS more
Too early to predict Trumps impact on tourism in the C'bean

As Mugabe turns 93, an anxious Zimbabwe wonders who's next

Ex-Haitian rebel leader argues case from US jail cell

Latapy tells players let football do the talking

Jan-Michael denies Sports Minister comments

Jetsam family dispels rumour of doom

Plain sailing for Cue Card

POLITICS more
New Alorica BPO facility to push employment in sector to 200,000

Too early to predict Trumps impact on tourism in the C'bean

As Mugabe turns 93, an anxious Zimbabwe wonders who's next

Ex-Haitian rebel leader argues case from US jail cell

Hungarian love story wins top prize at Berlin Film Festival

Too early to predict Trumps impact on tourism – PM

Latapy tells players let football do the talking

BUSINESS more
A.M. Best On Shifting Tides In Global Regulation

Jetsam family dispels rumour of doom

New equipment company opens

Enstar To Sell Pavonia To Global Bankers

Qatar Re Announces Changes To Leadership

Kraft still hungry for Unilever after rejected offer

David Jessop | Oil find requires new thinking on Caribbean of the future

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Windies teams head to Antigua to prepare for international assignments

Sagicor's Sigma Run raises $50.5m for charity

Explosion near bullring in Colombia kills a policeman, injures 31

Prides' Super50 title success well deserved, says skipper Holder

Youth urged to develop innovations to help solve society's problems

Philippine's Rodrigo Duterte urged to drop charges against leading  war on drugs critic

Missing schoolgirl found

RELATED STORIES
Holness wants step up for MoBay’s Hip Strip

Five hotels to break ground in the new year

More big tourism investments coming

Decameron eyeing hotel expansion after gaining access to Cornwall Beach

McNeill outlines J$15b of hotel investments

Sagicor Life acquires third all-inclusive resort; another gem in the making, says Byles

Sagicor buys third hotel

RECENT COMMENTS
Gates warns conflicts stoke risk of global pandemic
usman: My name is pineda from CALIFORNIA . few months back I was diagnosed with HERPES virus, I felt so depressed because I knew that their was no cure (solution) to it, it was so hard to share with my...

Past The Finishing Post
JESSICA: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Whiz-kid on cloud nine - Jovia-Roy Jaganaught is an exam juggernaut
Mike Fatoye: Wonderful super mum working through life to success is an ability to succeed in life. Jovia Roy and her brothers are good testimony that with hard work and prayers fortune will always smile on us....

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Trees to help rid Portmore of mosquitoes
Marry hanson: Thank you Dr. Okuns, your herbal medicine is a good remedy for herpes cure, and Removing Warts! You can contact Dr. Okuns via E-mail: herbal.home247@yahoo.com for any types of diseases solutions...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
kim woods: IN 2016, I WAS STOCK BETWEEN TWO STOOLS, DIDN’T HAVE ANYONE TO RUN TO FOR HELP. WITH ALL HOPES LOST ABOUT MY RELATIONSHIP LOVE AFFAIR WITH MY LOVER. HE WAS TAKEN FROM ME BY A STRANGE LADY, I...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
JAMES HERNADEZ: help me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Facebook Tributes From Uwi Students Mourning Death Of Brian Holness
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

RECENT COMMENTS
Gates warns conflicts stoke risk of global pandemic
usman: My name is pineda from CALIFORNIA . few months back I was diagnosed with HERPES virus, I felt so depressed because I knew that their was no cure (solution) to it, it was so hard to share with my...

Past The Finishing Post
JESSICA: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Whiz-kid on cloud nine - Jovia-Roy Jaganaught is an exam juggernaut
Mike Fatoye: Wonderful super mum working through life to success is an ability to succeed in life. Jovia Roy and her brothers are good testimony that with hard work and prayers fortune will always smile on us....

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Trees to help rid Portmore of mosquitoes
Marry hanson: Thank you Dr. Okuns, your herbal medicine is a good remedy for herpes cure, and Removing Warts! You can contact Dr. Okuns via E-mail: herbal.home247@yahoo.com for any types of diseases solutions...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
kim woods: IN 2016, I WAS STOCK BETWEEN TWO STOOLS, DIDN’T HAVE ANYONE TO RUN TO FOR HELP. WITH ALL HOPES LOST ABOUT MY RELATIONSHIP LOVE AFFAIR WITH MY LOVER. HE WAS TAKEN FROM ME BY A STRANGE LADY, I...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
JAMES HERNADEZ: help me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Facebook Tributes From Uwi Students Mourning Death Of Brian Holness
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...