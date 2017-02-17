MX Prime: Respect our national emblems

Trinidad Newsday - Sunday, February 17, 2017

SOCA artiste MX Prime (Edghill Thomas) has called for citizens to respect our national emblems after a photo was created re-imagining the Coat of Arms with gyrating women and replacing the national motto with a line from his hit as part of the Ultimate Rejects Full Extreme . The photo, which has...read more

