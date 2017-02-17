All set for Champion of champions Pools today

Kaieteur News - Sunday, February 17, 2017

Shooters Club is set to stage its grand champion of champions pools competition today at the Grand Central Sports Bar, popularly known as Jerries Bar, located at Grove Public Road. The action starts at 1:00pm and the competition promises to be keen with most of the leading players looking to...read more

