Bartlett: US$1b invested in new and refurbished hotels

Jamaica Gleaner - Saturday, February 17, 2017

More than US$1 billion have been invested in new and refurbished hotels in Jamaica in the last decade. Thatâs according to Tourism Minister Ed Bartlett, who says this has contributed to a significant increase in hotel rooms over the past 20...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Major increase in hotel rooms — Bartlett

Karisma adds US$100m to development of St Ann resort

Jamaica sees record stopover arrivals Dec 22-28

John Lynch | Exciting times for tourism in Jamaica

Karisma Hotels & Resorts ready to break ground for first 3 hotels

Evan Williams Renfrew Hotel dream finally comes alive

Hendrickson has $5b repair plan for former Wyndham hotel



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Berkeley Alumni To Host ‘Green And Gold Ball’

Pressure's 'Red Rose' tops chart

Tek It To Di 'Streetz'!

Exciting performances at first Magnum live show

Record label lends free service to develop artistes

Pamputtae opens up about past abusive relationship

Spice celebrates 120 million YouTube views

SPORTS more
Photos & Results: Women’s Field Hockey

Wells & Huddersfield Draw With Manchester City

Samuels cleared to bowl

Photos & Results: Women’s Field Hockey

Results: TBI Men’s Classic Bowling League

Thompson destroys 60m field in Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix

Goater upbeat on Ilkeston task

POLITICS more
Why I got involved in politics

Minister: Meetings With NASA & Satellite Industry

Caribbean/American legislator dispels rumours about immigration sweep

Samuda urges J'cans to get involved in sugar industry

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Jamaica’s crime is a cultural problem

T&T primary school children did not get HIV from sexual activity, says education minister

US urges Venezuela to release political prisoners

BUSINESS more
Photos: 2017 Coldwell Banker Home Show

Caribbean/American legislator dispels rumours about immigration sweep

Samuda urges J'cans to get involved in sugar industry

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Jamaica’s crime is a cultural problem

T&T primary school children did not get HIV from sexual activity, says education minister

US urges Venezuela to release political prisoners

Health ministry to intensify primary school dental programme

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Human skeletal remains found in St Ann, believed to be of a female

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Jamaica’s crime is a cultural problem

T&T primary school children did not get HIV from sexual activity, says education minister

US urges Venezuela to release political prisoners

Health ministry to intensify primary school dental programme

Smartphones revolutionising medicine — researchers

MISSING: Zaria Daneisha Greaves

RELATED STORIES
Major increase in hotel rooms — Bartlett

Karisma adds US$100m to development of St Ann resort

Jamaica sees record stopover arrivals Dec 22-28

John Lynch | Exciting times for tourism in Jamaica

Karisma Hotels & Resorts ready to break ground for first 3 hotels

Evan Williams Renfrew Hotel dream finally comes alive

Hendrickson has $5b repair plan for former Wyndham hotel

RECENT COMMENTS
Whiz-kid on cloud nine - Jovia-Roy Jaganaught is an exam juggernaut
Mike Fatoye: Wonderful super mum working through life to success is an ability to succeed in life. Jovia Roy and her brothers are good testimony that with hard work and prayers fortune will always smile on us....

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Trees to help rid Portmore of mosquitoes
Marry hanson: Thank you Dr. Okuns, your herbal medicine is a good remedy for herpes cure, and Removing Warts! You can contact Dr. Okuns via E-mail: herbal.home247@yahoo.com for any types of diseases solutions...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
kim woods: IN 2016, I WAS STOCK BETWEEN TWO STOOLS, DIDN’T HAVE ANYONE TO RUN TO FOR HELP. WITH ALL HOPES LOST ABOUT MY RELATIONSHIP LOVE AFFAIR WITH MY LOVER. HE WAS TAKEN FROM ME BY A STRANGE LADY, I...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
JAMES HERNADEZ: help me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Facebook Tributes From Uwi Students Mourning Death Of Brian Holness
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

NAPSAC LIVE STREAMING: Andrea Blackett Zone
Derrick: How u doing

US teen arrested for stealing $20m worth of J'can cheese
jimmy loof: When it comes to Hacking, They are renowned for their jobs. They never delay. They are Genius. They are certified hackers that can render many services!!! Get in touch with them today they render...

RECENT COMMENTS
Whiz-kid on cloud nine - Jovia-Roy Jaganaught is an exam juggernaut
Mike Fatoye: Wonderful super mum working through life to success is an ability to succeed in life. Jovia Roy and her brothers are good testimony that with hard work and prayers fortune will always smile on us....

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Trees to help rid Portmore of mosquitoes
Marry hanson: Thank you Dr. Okuns, your herbal medicine is a good remedy for herpes cure, and Removing Warts! You can contact Dr. Okuns via E-mail: herbal.home247@yahoo.com for any types of diseases solutions...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
kim woods: IN 2016, I WAS STOCK BETWEEN TWO STOOLS, DIDN’T HAVE ANYONE TO RUN TO FOR HELP. WITH ALL HOPES LOST ABOUT MY RELATIONSHIP LOVE AFFAIR WITH MY LOVER. HE WAS TAKEN FROM ME BY A STRANGE LADY, I...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
JAMES HERNADEZ: help me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Facebook Tributes From Uwi Students Mourning Death Of Brian Holness
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

NAPSAC LIVE STREAMING: Andrea Blackett Zone
Derrick: How u doing

US teen arrested for stealing $20m worth of J'can cheese
jimmy loof: When it comes to Hacking, They are renowned for their jobs. They never delay. They are Genius. They are certified hackers that can render many services!!! Get in touch with them today they render...