Fogging Schedule for February 20 to 23

Nation News - Saturday, February 17, 2017

THE VECTOR CONTROL UNIT of the Ministry of Health will continue its fogging exercise in several parishes next week, as it seeks to reduce the Aedes aegypti mosquito population on the island. On Monday,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Fogging schedule September 26 - 29

Fogging Schedule September 19 to 22

Fogging Schedule September 12 to 15

2016 fogging programme starts Monday

Fogging schedule December 1 to 4

Fogging Schedule November 23 to 27

Fogging schedule next week



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Nowlege on the move

Singer Ezett Smith puts hurt into Why

High energy at Hard Wine

Beres rules the night

Roast to heat up Kingston’s streets

Popular bids to show opponents weak hands

God restored my broken heart

SPORTS more
Goater upbeat on Ilkeston task

Carter appeals ruling

Is it a bad thing if support is race-based?

Bahamas under-16 water polo team off to a strong start in Florida

SAC No. 1 again

Capital/Observer Tipsters’ competition winners

PHOTO: LET’S GO!

POLITICS more
Emmanuel Macron loses lead in French election polls after remarks on colonial Algeria and gay marriage spark outrage

PM Stuart: No evidence of Barbadians detained in US

Gatekeepers prepared to challenge legality of boundaries report

Wells: Failed leadership has led to rise of gangs

Union: Gibson playing games with officers’ careers

Post-convention register bounce

Trinidad and Tobago tries to halt fighters to Islamic State

BUSINESS more
Capital/Observer Tipsters’ competition winners

PHOTO: LET’S GO!

Ramgeet snatches three-timer at Turf Paradise to extend lead in jockey’s race

Unbeaten Sandals take on Holland in JB Super League

Petrojam dominates Business House awards

Hope takes Pride into final as Hurricanes flatter to deceive

Struggles continue for Gayle as Kings lose

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
One killed, 27 injured after train derailment in Belgium

Can you help police catch graffiti vandal?

Man shot and killed at Holetown, two more injured

Woman dies in road accident

SAC No. 1 again

21-yr-old charged with murder

Wells: Failed leadership has led to rise of gangs

RELATED STORIES
Fogging schedule September 26 - 29

Fogging Schedule September 19 to 22

Fogging Schedule September 12 to 15

2016 fogging programme starts Monday

Fogging schedule December 1 to 4

Fogging Schedule November 23 to 27

Fogging schedule next week

RECENT COMMENTS
Whiz-kid on cloud nine - Jovia-Roy Jaganaught is an exam juggernaut
Mike Fatoye: Wonderful super mum working through life to success is an ability to succeed in life. Jovia Roy and her brothers are good testimony that with hard work and prayers fortune will always smile on us....

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Trees to help rid Portmore of mosquitoes
Marry hanson: Thank you Dr. Okuns, your herbal medicine is a good remedy for herpes cure, and Removing Warts! You can contact Dr. Okuns via E-mail: herbal.home247@yahoo.com for any types of diseases solutions...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
kim woods: IN 2016, I WAS STOCK BETWEEN TWO STOOLS, DIDN’T HAVE ANYONE TO RUN TO FOR HELP. WITH ALL HOPES LOST ABOUT MY RELATIONSHIP LOVE AFFAIR WITH MY LOVER. HE WAS TAKEN FROM ME BY A STRANGE LADY, I...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
JAMES HERNADEZ: help me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Facebook Tributes From Uwi Students Mourning Death Of Brian Holness
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

NAPSAC LIVE STREAMING: Andrea Blackett Zone
Derrick: How u doing

US teen arrested for stealing $20m worth of J'can cheese
jimmy loof: When it comes to Hacking, They are renowned for their jobs. They never delay. They are Genius. They are certified hackers that can render many services!!! Get in touch with them today they render...

RECENT COMMENTS
Whiz-kid on cloud nine - Jovia-Roy Jaganaught is an exam juggernaut
Mike Fatoye: Wonderful super mum working through life to success is an ability to succeed in life. Jovia Roy and her brothers are good testimony that with hard work and prayers fortune will always smile on us....

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Trees to help rid Portmore of mosquitoes
Marry hanson: Thank you Dr. Okuns, your herbal medicine is a good remedy for herpes cure, and Removing Warts! You can contact Dr. Okuns via E-mail: herbal.home247@yahoo.com for any types of diseases solutions...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
kim woods: IN 2016, I WAS STOCK BETWEEN TWO STOOLS, DIDN’T HAVE ANYONE TO RUN TO FOR HELP. WITH ALL HOPES LOST ABOUT MY RELATIONSHIP LOVE AFFAIR WITH MY LOVER. HE WAS TAKEN FROM ME BY A STRANGE LADY, I...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
JAMES HERNADEZ: help me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Facebook Tributes From Uwi Students Mourning Death Of Brian Holness
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

NAPSAC LIVE STREAMING: Andrea Blackett Zone
Derrick: How u doing

US teen arrested for stealing $20m worth of J'can cheese
jimmy loof: When it comes to Hacking, They are renowned for their jobs. They never delay. They are Genius. They are certified hackers that can render many services!!! Get in touch with them today they render...