Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission gets tough on operators

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, February 17, 2017

Operators of gaming establishments in Jamaica are on notice that the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) is renewing efforts to bring licensees into compliance. Â The Commission say in recent weeks it has seized 49 gaming machines...read more

