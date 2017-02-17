Amid record betting on Oscars, ‘La La Land’ is seen as a lock

Antigua Observer - Friday, February 17, 2017

"La La Land" is set to sweep the Oscars, but the race to be crowned Hollywood's leading man is going down to the wire, say bookmakers who are seeing record bets on the Academy Awards this year.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
‘La La Land’ director Chazelle wins top DGA award, stoking Oscar hopes

Golden Globes 2017: La La Land sweeps awards

Barbados PM wants record number of visitors in 2017

CARICOM to host CSME workshop in Jamaica

FINA lets two Russian swimmers compete at Rio Olympics

Director Spike Lee says not calling for Oscars boycott

Pop Culture



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
IN PICTURES: Calypso Queen Competition 2017

Citizens urged to put disagreements aside for a peaceful carnival

Nine to compete for 2017 Calypso Queen title

Janae wins Calypso Queen again

Louisiana vet charged with plot to drug horses

A long association with racing

Samuels cleared by ICC to resume bowling

SPORTS more
Minors Named ‘Athlete Of Week’ For 4th Time

Lightbourne: ‘Bermudian Football More On Map’

Photos & Results: Football Premier, First Division

Struggles continue for Gayle as Kings lose

Trump's frustration boils over

Dominica's Opposition leader calls for PM's resignation

Major increase in hotel rooms — Bartlett

POLITICS more
Independent review of diplomatic appointments under way

Column: Why Did You Get Involved In Politics?

PM Skerrit wants quick access for the Region to climate change funding

Dominica's Opposition leader calls for PM's resignation

Major increase in hotel rooms — Bartlett

All set for 19th Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run

Nominations for Governor General's Achievement Awards now open

BUSINESS more
OECS Seeking Young Entrepreneurs

A.M. Best Affirms Randall & Quilter Ratings

XL Group $1 Billion Share Buyback Program

BELCO To Take Meter Readings On Saturdays

Cuban graffiti artist makes his mark in Havana

Former prime minister warns of looming economic crisis for Barbados

Haiti records slowdown in economic activity

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Johnson Boston says gov’t “suppressing democracy”

St Thomas man allegedly sets fire to son's house

Police arrest British visitor following drug find

Three in custody in massive drug find

Teen killed in St Ann, suspect held

UPDATE: Feb 21 court date for man facing three counts of rape

Struggles continue for Gayle as Kings lose

RELATED STORIES
‘La La Land’ director Chazelle wins top DGA award, stoking Oscar hopes

Golden Globes 2017: La La Land sweeps awards

Barbados PM wants record number of visitors in 2017

CARICOM to host CSME workshop in Jamaica

FINA lets two Russian swimmers compete at Rio Olympics

Director Spike Lee says not calling for Oscars boycott

Pop Culture

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Facebook Tributes From Uwi Students Mourning Death Of Brian Holness
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

NAPSAC LIVE STREAMING: Andrea Blackett Zone
Derrick: How u doing

US teen arrested for stealing $20m worth of J'can cheese
jimmy loof: When it comes to Hacking, They are renowned for their jobs. They never delay. They are Genius. They are certified hackers that can render many services!!! Get in touch with them today they render...

Record numbers for fundraising walk
jimmy loof: When it comes to Hacking, They are renowned for their jobs. They never delay. They are Genius. They are certified hackers that can render many services!!! Get in touch with them today they render...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: When it comes to Hacking, They are renowned for their jobs. They never delay. They are Genius. They are certified hackers that can render many services!!! Get in touch with them today they render...

Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Facebook Tributes From Uwi Students Mourning Death Of Brian Holness
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

NAPSAC LIVE STREAMING: Andrea Blackett Zone
Derrick: How u doing

US teen arrested for stealing $20m worth of J'can cheese
jimmy loof: When it comes to Hacking, They are renowned for their jobs. They never delay. They are Genius. They are certified hackers that can render many services!!! Get in touch with them today they render...

Record numbers for fundraising walk
jimmy loof: When it comes to Hacking, They are renowned for their jobs. They never delay. They are Genius. They are certified hackers that can render many services!!! Get in touch with them today they render...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: When it comes to Hacking, They are renowned for their jobs. They never delay. They are Genius. They are certified hackers that can render many services!!! Get in touch with them today they render...

Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...