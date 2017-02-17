Schools embrace anti-scam message
cooper: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...
Record numbers for fundraising walk
Donna Walker: I've lost a lot of money to fake hackers, I almost gave up on hiring a hacker.It's just so painful when you're duped over and over again but no more after I contacted...
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone,my name is Kate Jonson.i was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351@gmail.com,he is reliable and...
Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...
Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...
BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...