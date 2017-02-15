Tory minister suggests he supports bid to axe John Bercow as Speaker

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, February 17, 2017

Tory minister suggests he supports bid to axe John Bercow as Speaker ALL SECTIONS More Tory minister suggests he supports bid to axe John Bercow as Speaker John Bercow, the Speaker of the Commons Credit: RONEN ZVULUN/RONEN ZVULUN 15 February 2017 10:00pm A Conservative minister has become the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
John Bercow discusses 'responsibilities of the Speaker' on visit to Israel - watch live

More than a dozen Cabinet ministers want John Bercow gone as Commons Speaker, critics claim

Government will not protect John Bercow from resignation demands as Speaker as row over impartiality grows

John Bercow in new Brexit furore over neutrality after admitting he voted Remain 

John Bercow 'orchestrated' row over Donald Trump’s visit to the UK, Government sources believe

Conservative MPs begin their bid to oust John Bercow as Speaker after his criticism of Donald Trump

'Free speech' advocate John Bercow accused of hypocrisy for trying to silence Donald Trump



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Jamaica is first C'bean country to launch IMF-approved National Summary Data Page

Syrian films bring tears and smiles to Berlin Film Festival

Queen Latifah to be honored as an entertainment icon

Val Cuffy advocates promotion of Dominica for the Carnival season

Give young artistes a try - Dan Marcus

David Rodigan gives musical history lesson in Kingston

Reggae Open University tackles gatekeepers

SPORTS more
Bermuda’s Carifta Swimming Team Announced

Video: ‘Fly Through’ Racecourse & AC Village

Bahamas Roadmasters donates to the Bahamas Crisis Centre

Powerade to power cyclists for the 2017 Ride for Hope

Taylor coming off season in Iraq

PechaKucha Bermuda To Be Held On Friday

ON THE BALL: Athletes the losers

POLITICS more
Trump drops US commitment to 'two-state' Mideast deal

Jamaica is first C'bean country to launch IMF-approved National Summary Data Page

Beuys film depicts German artist as laughing revolutionary

Bermuda’s Carifta Swimming Team Announced

Former UWP deputy leader detained by police

Christian and Muslim candidates go head to head in tense Jakarta governor election 

Politicians and children don't mix: Theresa May is the latest victim of an awkward school photoshoot

BUSINESS more
Butterfield shares climb 30 cents

Government targets 50-megabit internet speed

Local group to host Black History workshop

Young travellers boost tourism figures

Jamaica implements one-stop economic data portal

IMF warns on the debt; economists, business leaders agree

Valle Nuevo is the country's top water source: scientist

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Jamaica is first C'bean country to launch IMF-approved National Summary Data Page

Huge drugs catapult found on Mexico border with US

Student struck and killed 

Raids, gunfire in search for journalists' murderers

Innocent Dominican spent 18 years in prison gets US$7.0M

Police identify suspect in journalists' murder

Spouses of CARICOM leaders to address violence against women at meeting in Guyana

RELATED STORIES
John Bercow discusses 'responsibilities of the Speaker' on visit to Israel - watch live

More than a dozen Cabinet ministers want John Bercow gone as Commons Speaker, critics claim

Government will not protect John Bercow from resignation demands as Speaker as row over impartiality grows

John Bercow in new Brexit furore over neutrality after admitting he voted Remain 

John Bercow 'orchestrated' row over Donald Trump’s visit to the UK, Government sources believe

Conservative MPs begin their bid to oust John Bercow as Speaker after his criticism of Donald Trump

'Free speech' advocate John Bercow accused of hypocrisy for trying to silence Donald Trump

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
cooper: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Record numbers for fundraising walk
Donna Walker: I've lost a lot of money to fake hackers, I almost gave up on hiring a hacker.It's just so painful when you're duped over and over again but no more after I contacted...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone,my name is Kate Jonson.i was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351@gmail.com,he is reliable and...

US teen arrested for stealing $20m worth of J'can cheese
hilly: You think your boyfriend, girlfriend or spouse is cheating on you?….dont just jump into conclusion and ruin your relationship without proof that he or she is actually cheating on you….contact...

Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
cooper: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Record numbers for fundraising walk
Donna Walker: I've lost a lot of money to fake hackers, I almost gave up on hiring a hacker.It's just so painful when you're duped over and over again but no more after I contacted...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone,my name is Kate Jonson.i was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351@gmail.com,he is reliable and...

US teen arrested for stealing $20m worth of J'can cheese
hilly: You think your boyfriend, girlfriend or spouse is cheating on you?….dont just jump into conclusion and ruin your relationship without proof that he or she is actually cheating on you….contact...

Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...