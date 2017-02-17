Airport Bills go to Senate

Royal Gazette - Wednesday, February 17, 2017

All eyes are on the Senate today as two Bills for the airport redevelopment go before the Upper House after getting approved in Parliament following a lengthy debate. With no word of protests planned, The Royal Gazette understands that security is not expected to be heavy. The Progressive...read more

