IRD intensifies efforts to make unincorporated businesses compliant

Antigua Observer - Wednesday, February 17, 2017

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has stepped up its efforts to ensure that businesses are compliant with the Unincorporated Business Tax (UBT).read more

0
RELATED STORIES
IRD commissioner addresses UBT concerns

Caution Against Audio Recording

OECS Assembly elects Speaker and deputy

Hardship ahead for Diamond Estate Workers as gov’t further slashes the work schedule

Wanted Man

I was victimised, says former police inspector

Woman Gets Bail In Transport Board Saga



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Empire State of The Rock

Crown them kings

Omari’s walking on Sunshine

Time says we should get on the ‘Bay’

UTC deposits Police 28-18 in ASNL

The LEGO Batman Movie [in digital 3D] | Big changes in Gotham City

I-Taweh launches 'Judgement'

SPORTS more
Omari’s walking on Sunshine

Australia’s Voges announces international retirement

Blackhawks downed by Yellow Card infraction

Kalawan hits 17 sixes for Naps

T&T U-20s wins final training match

Confident Red Force meets Scorpions

Time To Go Wenger

POLITICS more
Empire State of The Rock

Massiah’s expulsion will have no serious impact on the UPP, chairman says

Gisele to bid for City South seat

The absurd consequences of a ‘right to privacy’

Marriages a fix for Jamaica's crime problem?

The Church, pressed on every side, but not crushed

Peugeot buys India’s Ambassador car for $12m

BUSINESS more
FULL STATEMENT: Barbados Private Sector Association on the economy

Aetna, Humana call off US$34b deal

The absurd consequences of a ‘right to privacy’

Marriages a fix for Jamaica's crime problem?

The Church, pressed on every side, but not crushed

Japan’s Kirin selling Brazilian unit to Heineken

No sad endings for Japan’s virtual romance fans

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Empire State of The Rock

Police encourage responsible use of social media

Murder accused to gets new trial

Labour MP Diane Abbott: I get rape and death threats on a regular basis

T&T U-20s wins final training match

Time To Go Wenger

UTC deposits Police 28-18 in ASNL

RELATED STORIES
IRD commissioner addresses UBT concerns

Caution Against Audio Recording

OECS Assembly elects Speaker and deputy

Hardship ahead for Diamond Estate Workers as gov’t further slashes the work schedule

Wanted Man

I was victimised, says former police inspector

Woman Gets Bail In Transport Board Saga

RECENT COMMENTS
Record numbers for fundraising walk
Donna Walker: I've lost a lot of money to fake hackers, I almost gave up on hiring a hacker.It's just so painful when you're duped over and over again but no more after I contacted...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
mark jamson: If you have any problem that may require the services of a genuine and trusted hacker I strongly recommend that you contact accesshacking@gmail.com. His services includes...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone,my name is Kate Jonson.i was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351@gmail.com,he is reliable and...

US teen arrested for stealing $20m worth of J'can cheese
hilly: You think your boyfriend, girlfriend or spouse is cheating on you?….dont just jump into conclusion and ruin your relationship without proof that he or she is actually cheating on you….contact...

Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

RECENT COMMENTS
Record numbers for fundraising walk
Donna Walker: I've lost a lot of money to fake hackers, I almost gave up on hiring a hacker.It's just so painful when you're duped over and over again but no more after I contacted...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
mark jamson: If you have any problem that may require the services of a genuine and trusted hacker I strongly recommend that you contact accesshacking@gmail.com. His services includes...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone,my name is Kate Jonson.i was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351@gmail.com,he is reliable and...

US teen arrested for stealing $20m worth of J'can cheese
hilly: You think your boyfriend, girlfriend or spouse is cheating on you?….dont just jump into conclusion and ruin your relationship without proof that he or she is actually cheating on you….contact...

Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...