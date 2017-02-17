Auschwitz survivor spends Valentine’s Day with Scots commando who rescued her

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, February 17, 2017

And had two children, Sharon Mackay and Peter Mackay. Eci and her mother, from the Sz kesfeh rv r region of Hungary, were the only members of their family who survived the ghastly selection process at Auschwitz by being asked to work - while others were sent to the gas chamber. While at...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Scotland Yard facing £3m legal threat over bungled VIP child abuse inquiry

Hillary Clinton burns Michael Flynn over resignation with 'fake news' tweet 

Inside the Winter White House: Exclusive holiday snaps with Donald and Melania Trump are now the ultimate status symbol for wealthy...

Trump-Trudeau awkward handshake: the funniest memes 

Designer asked for drinks refund by jilted man after trying to let him down gently following just one date

Valentine's Day 2017: What has it got to do with love? And who was St Valentine?

Nazi war crimes suspect arrested in Hungary



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Two local artistes in International Soca Monarch Finals

Lovely prospect that is ‘Bloomin!’

Red roses to June Isaacs from Gregory - Widow loved 'Cool Ruler' through drug issues

Feb 18: Valentine’s Day Weekend Extravaganza

Are we going to allow these posts to propel Jamaica into a crisis?

No to preventative detention!

Police officers must not act as judges

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, February 14, 2017

Oliveira wins at Fort Scaur

Rawlins looking to cash in on runs

Top juniors confirmed for race

Phillips wins first European tournament

Marshall on right track for Worlds

Stingers and Ovals dismiss opponents in exciting match-ups

POLITICS more
Who is the greatest among you?

Cuffie: Broadcast Code coming

Lovely prospect that is ‘Bloomin!’

Noel to get another eye surgery

Thank you Trinidad Guardian

Are we going to allow these posts to propel Jamaica into a crisis?

No to preventative detention!

BUSINESS more
Fitch cyber insurance rules may be costly

Arch beats analysts estimates

Catastrophe losses hit Argo earnings

Archs Iordanou rings Nasdaq opening bell

Restaurants prepare for big night

Defence Force, Central FC go after Pro Bowl $.1M

Cougars dominate Bajan Relay Fair

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Who is Michael Flynn, were his talks with Russia illegal, and did Donald Trump know about them? Everything you need to know

Britain's prison anarchy is growing - we need more staff to stop it

Job hunter turns up for police interview... and is arrested for drink-driving

British visitor: Cops did little to help

Jamaican among 41 arrested in US 'targeted enforcement operations'

Police Probe Shooting Death

Love you first on this Valentine’s Day

RELATED STORIES
Scotland Yard facing £3m legal threat over bungled VIP child abuse inquiry

Hillary Clinton burns Michael Flynn over resignation with 'fake news' tweet 

Inside the Winter White House: Exclusive holiday snaps with Donald and Melania Trump are now the ultimate status symbol for wealthy...

Trump-Trudeau awkward handshake: the funniest memes 

Designer asked for drinks refund by jilted man after trying to let him down gently following just one date

Valentine's Day 2017: What has it got to do with love? And who was St Valentine?

Nazi war crimes suspect arrested in Hungary

RECENT COMMENTS
US teen arrested for stealing $20m worth of J'can cheese
hilly: You think your boyfriend, girlfriend or spouse is cheating on you?….dont just jump into conclusion and ruin your relationship without proof that he or she is actually cheating on you….contact...

Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

RECENT COMMENTS
US teen arrested for stealing $20m worth of J'can cheese
hilly: You think your boyfriend, girlfriend or spouse is cheating on you?….dont just jump into conclusion and ruin your relationship without proof that he or she is actually cheating on you….contact...

Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...