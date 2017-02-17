Grant for music development

Nation News - Tuesday, February 17, 2017

GEORGETOWN â Teachers and students will soon be afforded the opportunity to be trained to create music, using technology. The National School of Music has acquired a grant to introduce a music programme...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
St Leonard’s gets new music tech lab

Bid to break bounced cheques

Private schools of ‘very high standard’

Programme needed to get students ready for work

Robotics lessons for teachers

Lest we forget Pile’s efforts

Summer School Primary about supporting students



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Two local artistes in International Soca Monarch Finals

Lovely prospect that is ‘Bloomin!’

Red roses to June Isaacs from Gregory - Widow loved 'Cool Ruler' through drug issues

Feb 18: Valentine’s Day Weekend Extravaganza

Are we going to allow these posts to propel Jamaica into a crisis?

No to preventative detention!

Police officers must not act as judges

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, February 14, 2017

Oliveira wins at Fort Scaur

Rawlins looking to cash in on runs

Top juniors confirmed for race

Phillips wins first European tournament

Marshall on right track for Worlds

Stingers and Ovals dismiss opponents in exciting match-ups

POLITICS more
Who is the greatest among you?

Cuffie: Broadcast Code coming

Lovely prospect that is ‘Bloomin!’

Noel to get another eye surgery

Thank you Trinidad Guardian

Are we going to allow these posts to propel Jamaica into a crisis?

No to preventative detention!

BUSINESS more
Fitch cyber insurance rules may be costly

Arch beats analysts estimates

Catastrophe losses hit Argo earnings

Archs Iordanou rings Nasdaq opening bell

Restaurants prepare for big night

Defence Force, Central FC go after Pro Bowl $.1M

Cougars dominate Bajan Relay Fair

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Who is Michael Flynn, were his talks with Russia illegal, and did Donald Trump know about them? Everything you need to know

Britain's prison anarchy is growing - we need more staff to stop it

Job hunter turns up for police interview... and is arrested for drink-driving

British visitor: Cops did little to help

Jamaican among 41 arrested in US 'targeted enforcement operations'

Police Probe Shooting Death

Love you first on this Valentine’s Day

RELATED STORIES
St Leonard’s gets new music tech lab

Bid to break bounced cheques

Private schools of ‘very high standard’

Programme needed to get students ready for work

Robotics lessons for teachers

Lest we forget Pile’s efforts

Summer School Primary about supporting students

RECENT COMMENTS
US teen arrested for stealing $20m worth of J'can cheese
hilly: You think your boyfriend, girlfriend or spouse is cheating on you?….dont just jump into conclusion and ruin your relationship without proof that he or she is actually cheating on you….contact...

Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

RECENT COMMENTS
US teen arrested for stealing $20m worth of J'can cheese
hilly: You think your boyfriend, girlfriend or spouse is cheating on you?….dont just jump into conclusion and ruin your relationship without proof that he or she is actually cheating on you….contact...

Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...