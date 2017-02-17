Astaphan says smear campaign going on against Dominica

Dominica News Online - Monday, February 17, 2017

Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan is accusing individuals outside of Dominica of coordinating a smear campaign against the country. âDominica is in the middle of a smear campaign coordinated by external forces which includes the fullest participation and the provision of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
PM Skerrit says value of CBI should never be underestimated

PM Skerrit sues Linton, Q95

PM Skerrit’s attorneys serve Linton with court papers

No lawsuits against Kenneth Rijock

PM Skerrit gives green light for legal proceedings against Linton

PM Skerrit gives green for light legal proceedings against Linton

Astaphan responds to Gabriel Christian



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Four carnival queen contestants sashed

2017 Harbour Nights To Get Underway On May 3

BNT To Host Series Of Events In February

Charge Alkaline or release him, judge tells police

VM Wealth Management pays $1b for The Towers in New Kingston

Police pledge to restore order in St James

Overwhelming registration for secondary and tertiary teams at 2017 Sigma Run

SPORTS more
Results: Sensei Roots Annual Shiai Invitation

Flying Colours Mountain Bike Race Results

Video: ’10 Most’ Features Andrew Bascome

Talent lost

Beach soccer team dedicates win to player

Minister, coach send condolences

Basketball League: Court Kings, Cross Fire Win

POLITICS more
Premier, OT Leaders Meet With UK Prime Minister

Andrew Simons To Replace Marshall In Senate

Chamber’s “Wish List” For Upcoming Budget

Minister & MP Brown On PRCs, Job Makers Act

Results: Sensei Roots Annual Shiai Invitation

Talent lost

Premier, OT Leaders Meet With UK Prime Minister

BUSINESS more
Bank Of Butterfield 2016 Net Income: $115.9M

Bank Of Butterfield Secondary Offering Of Stock

Captive Insurance Register Maintains Stability

‘Bermuda World Leader In Captive Insurance’

Shaw, Henry in China for southcoast project signing

Travel between Guadeloupe & Dominica remains in spite of LIAT’s impending cancellation

Perry seeks Pro Bowltitle to close off season

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Court of Appeal dismisses prisoner’s appeal against conviction

Woman Moved To General Ward After Collision

Results: Sensei Roots Annual Shiai Invitation

UPDATE: Dr. Thomson Fontaine released without charge; to review legal options

Wife, stepson charged in murder of KKK imperial wizard

Drivers warned of criminals using Tasers after spate of attempted carjackings where suspects use the weapons

Cancer sufferer jailed for 11 years after starting up 'Breaking Bad' drugs enterprise

RELATED STORIES
PM Skerrit says value of CBI should never be underestimated

PM Skerrit sues Linton, Q95

PM Skerrit’s attorneys serve Linton with court papers

No lawsuits against Kenneth Rijock

PM Skerrit gives green light for legal proceedings against Linton

PM Skerrit gives green for light legal proceedings against Linton

Astaphan responds to Gabriel Christian

RECENT COMMENTS
US teen arrested for stealing $20m worth of J'can cheese
hilly: You think your boyfriend, girlfriend or spouse is cheating on you?….dont just jump into conclusion and ruin your relationship without proof that he or she is actually cheating on you….contact...

Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

RECENT COMMENTS
US teen arrested for stealing $20m worth of J'can cheese
hilly: You think your boyfriend, girlfriend or spouse is cheating on you?….dont just jump into conclusion and ruin your relationship without proof that he or she is actually cheating on you….contact...

Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...