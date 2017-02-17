Government set to meet on March public sector reform targets – Roberts

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, February 17, 2017

Head of the Public Sector Transformation Oversight Committee (PSTOC), Danny Roberts, says the Government is on track to meet key structural public sector reforms under the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies. PSTOC was established last...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Gov't set to meet March targets for public sector transformation

Oversight Committee reviews structural benchmark for public sector transformation

Oversight body wants increased worker input in public sector modernisation

Public Sector Transformation Oversight Committee to meet tomorrow

New EPOC co-chair promises transparency, to work on public update schedule

Government says monitoring mechanism for IMF will be more balanced

Holness appoints former NWU VP to monitor public sector transformation  



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Charge Alkaline or release him, judge tells police

VM Wealth Management pays $1b for The Towers in New Kingston

Police pledge to restore order in St James

Overwhelming registration for secondary and tertiary teams at 2017 Sigma Run

Hanover man in custody after severing wife's arm

Harbour Nights open for registration

Early Grammy Moments

SPORTS more
Talent lost

Beach soccer team dedicates win to player

Minister, coach send condolences

Basketball League: Court Kings, Cross Fire Win

Perry seeks Pro Bowltitle to close off season

Sport Scoreboard 2, February 13, 2017

Sport Scoreboard 1, February 13, 2017

POLITICS more
Talent lost

Premier, OT Leaders Meet With UK Prime Minister

$45-million CBI funds for geothermal plant

Trudeau visits Trump in crucial meeting for Canada

Haiti records slowdown in economic activity

Charge Alkaline or release him, judge tells police

VM Wealth Management pays $1b for The Towers in New Kingston

BUSINESS more
Shaw, Henry in China for southcoast project signing

Travel between Guadeloupe & Dominica remains in spite of LIAT’s impending cancellation

Perry seeks Pro Bowltitle to close off season

Island delegation on US captive mission

Neon hires ex-AlphaCat executive

BMA licensed 13 new captives last year

Butterfield to hold secondary share offering

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Cancer sufferer jailed for 11 years after starting up 'Breaking Bad' drugs enterprise

Talent lost

Beach soccer team dedicates win to player

Minister, coach send condolences

BREAKING NEWS: Dr. Thomson Fontaine released without charge

Judge rules that Alkaline should be charged or released from custody by 6 pm

DPSU statement on recent occurences

RELATED STORIES
Gov't set to meet March targets for public sector transformation

Oversight Committee reviews structural benchmark for public sector transformation

Oversight body wants increased worker input in public sector modernisation

Public Sector Transformation Oversight Committee to meet tomorrow

New EPOC co-chair promises transparency, to work on public update schedule

Government says monitoring mechanism for IMF will be more balanced

Holness appoints former NWU VP to monitor public sector transformation  

RECENT COMMENTS
US teen arrested for stealing $20m worth of J'can cheese
hilly: You think your boyfriend, girlfriend or spouse is cheating on you?….dont just jump into conclusion and ruin your relationship without proof that he or she is actually cheating on you….contact...

Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

RECENT COMMENTS
US teen arrested for stealing $20m worth of J'can cheese
hilly: You think your boyfriend, girlfriend or spouse is cheating on you?….dont just jump into conclusion and ruin your relationship without proof that he or she is actually cheating on you….contact...

Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...