Caribbean tourism performance looking good for 2017

Antigua Observer - Monday, February 17, 2017

The Bahamas (CHTA) â Caribbean tourism fared well in 2016 and industry stakeholders are generally upbeat about the year ahead, despite the fact that many hoteliers were forced to adjust their high performance expectations for 2016 as the year progressed, due to unforeseen events.read more

