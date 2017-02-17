Dunkley reveals census problems

Royal Gazette - Monday, February 17, 2017

The Governments effort to complete the population and housing census has run into problems with many residents refusing to participate. And adding to the dilemma is a shortage of interviewers. Michael Dunkley told MPs on Friday that all data should have been collected by the end of December...read more

