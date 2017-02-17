Weather Forecast For Monday February 13

Bernews - Monday, February 17, 2017

Monday, February 13 is expected to see gusty breezes and rain showers early, with thunderstorms developing later in the day, with the high to be near...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Weather Forecast For Friday February 10

Weather Forecast For Thursday February 9

Weather Forecast For Saturday February 13

Weather Forecast For Monday February 8

Weather Forecast For Saturday January 16

Weather Forecast For Wednesday November 25

Sunday’s Weather: Severe Weather, Gale Warning



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
'Split' is half - good and half bad

High-quality entertainment remembering Rex

JaRIA awards set for February 26

NoMaddz's Sheldon Shepherd featured in int'l music video - Director speaks about project in Rolling Stone magazine

St. Martin’s Primary wins 2017 Carnival Princess title

St. Martin Primary captures Carnival Princess 2017 title

Ziggy cops eighth Grammy Award for self-titled album

SPORTS more
Leicester suffer fifth straight loss

Jamaica Surfing Association to lobby for Olympic qualifying event

Ultras needed!

LaLiga fans get dream Experience

Footballer regrets quitting school

Rio boosted my confidence - Simmonds

McLaughlin-Whilby beaming after Western Relays

POLITICS more
Parking meter contract is one of the most oppressive deals of our time

Ultras needed!

Premier ‘Very Satisfied’ At Airport Bills Passing

Gov’t to assist businesses damaged by riot

Prisoner numbers will not be cut to achieve a political 'quick fix', Liz Truss to warn

PLP queries residency for supermarket staff

Riot police fire teargas as protestors demand resignation of PM

BUSINESS more
Column: Dealing With & Rolling Over Pensions

Lagarde: Trump good for US economy for now as trouble looms

'Significant uncertainty' about fiscal

PM urges private sector to get on board CBI programme

Department Of Social Insurance Moving Back

Minister: National Training Board Annual Report

The people badmouthing the Israel visit are wearing blinders visit are wearing blinders

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Bodies of couple and toddler found in burnt house

Ultras needed!

Car hits utility pole in Warwick

Prisoner numbers will not be cut to achieve a political 'quick fix', Liz Truss to warn

Church launches Thursdays-in-Black to support women, girls

Riot police fire teargas as protestors demand resignation of PM

PM Skerrit says his government will not be overthrown

RELATED STORIES
Weather Forecast For Friday February 10

Weather Forecast For Thursday February 9

Weather Forecast For Saturday February 13

Weather Forecast For Monday February 8

Weather Forecast For Saturday January 16

Weather Forecast For Wednesday November 25

Sunday’s Weather: Severe Weather, Gale Warning

RECENT COMMENTS
Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...