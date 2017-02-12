Gordon Ramsay roasts the meal attempts of his followers on Twitter

Telegraph UK - Sunday, February 17, 2017

Gordon Ramsay roasts the meal attempts of his followers on Twitter ALL SECTIONS More Gordon Ramsay roasts the meal attempts of his followers on Twitter Don't send your picture in unless you have a thick skin 12 February 2017 2:40pm Have you always wanted your culinary skills insulted by the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Newspaper fooled by Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump spoof act

Venice Carnival kicks off in style with spectacular water parade

Mission: Impossible-style raiders 'cut through skylights and abseiled into warehouse to steal antique books worth £2m' 

The Baftas - in numbers

Gordon Ramsay wins second Michelin star for his Bordeaux restaurant as he says French have been caught 'sleeping'

Donald Trump appears to lose Kanye West's support as rapper deletes tweets about meeting

Donald Trump 'refuses to send White House officials on CNN' after calling broadcaster 'fake news'



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
The people badmouthing the Israel visit are wearing blinders visit are wearing blinders

Venice Carnival kicks off in style with spectacular water parade

Barber gives Ziggy edge

Trump and traditions of the founders

The downward spiral of #vigilante justice

Ziggy updates Arthur theme song

‘Make Bob a hero’

SPORTS more
Video: Nahki Wells Scores In Huddersfield Win

FAZEER MOHAMMED: Rally round the Leewards

Photo — CAIHR Award

JN Bank takes ‘Promise’ to members across Jamaica

A relatively tight budget

Madrid remain top as Barca’s ‘MSN’ hit six

Mane sparks Liverpool as Arsenal, Man Utd rise

POLITICS more
The people badmouthing the Israel visit are wearing blinders visit are wearing blinders

Netanyahu pledges to promote ‘responsible policies’ at Trump meeting

IMF’s Lagarde says worried about European elections

House approves airport project after marathon debate

Jamaica, EU engage in political dialogue

Foot care for diabetics

Females have it hard

BUSINESS more
Department Of Social Insurance Moving Back

Minister: National Training Board Annual Report

The people badmouthing the Israel visit are wearing blinders visit are wearing blinders

Trump and traditions of the founders

The downward spiral of #vigilante justice

Photo — CAIHR Award

JN Bank takes ‘Promise’ to members across Jamaica

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
The people badmouthing the Israel visit are wearing blinders visit are wearing blinders

Carter eyes London amid doping appeal

Gov’t targeting dairy industry’s revival

C'bean education ministers approve Inter-American Education Agenda

Trump says undocumented migrant raids fulfill 'campaign promise'

Law students seek to address sexual assault on UWI campus

Mob lynches Afghan couple for eloping, in 'honour killing'

RELATED STORIES
Newspaper fooled by Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump spoof act

Venice Carnival kicks off in style with spectacular water parade

Mission: Impossible-style raiders 'cut through skylights and abseiled into warehouse to steal antique books worth £2m' 

The Baftas - in numbers

Gordon Ramsay wins second Michelin star for his Bordeaux restaurant as he says French have been caught 'sleeping'

Donald Trump appears to lose Kanye West's support as rapper deletes tweets about meeting

Donald Trump 'refuses to send White House officials on CNN' after calling broadcaster 'fake news'

RECENT COMMENTS
Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...