Grammys on tonight

Nation News - Sunday, February 17, 2017

LOS ANGELES â The Grammy awards are shaping up to be the ultimate showdown between popâs two biggest female stars as Beyonce and Adele go head-to-head for song, record and album of the year on Sunday....read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Beyonce, Rihanna, Drake lead Grammy nominations

Eight Grammy nominations for Riri

RiRi wins 3 AMAs

Rihanna gets VMA lifetime achievement award

Adele to perform at 2016 Grammys

Sam Smith, Beyonce up for 5 Grammys each

Calle 13 early winners at Latin Grammys



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
The people badmouthing the Israel visit are wearing blinders visit are wearing blinders

Venice Carnival kicks off in style with spectacular water parade

Barber gives Ziggy edge

Trump and traditions of the founders

The downward spiral of #vigilante justice

Ziggy updates Arthur theme song

‘Make Bob a hero’

SPORTS more
Video: Nahki Wells Scores In Huddersfield Win

FAZEER MOHAMMED: Rally round the Leewards

Photo — CAIHR Award

JN Bank takes ‘Promise’ to members across Jamaica

A relatively tight budget

Madrid remain top as Barca’s ‘MSN’ hit six

Mane sparks Liverpool as Arsenal, Man Utd rise

POLITICS more
The people badmouthing the Israel visit are wearing blinders visit are wearing blinders

Netanyahu pledges to promote ‘responsible policies’ at Trump meeting

IMF’s Lagarde says worried about European elections

House approves airport project after marathon debate

Jamaica, EU engage in political dialogue

Foot care for diabetics

Females have it hard

BUSINESS more
Department Of Social Insurance Moving Back

Minister: National Training Board Annual Report

The people badmouthing the Israel visit are wearing blinders visit are wearing blinders

Trump and traditions of the founders

The downward spiral of #vigilante justice

Photo — CAIHR Award

JN Bank takes ‘Promise’ to members across Jamaica

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
The people badmouthing the Israel visit are wearing blinders visit are wearing blinders

Carter eyes London amid doping appeal

Gov’t targeting dairy industry’s revival

C'bean education ministers approve Inter-American Education Agenda

Trump says undocumented migrant raids fulfill 'campaign promise'

Law students seek to address sexual assault on UWI campus

Mob lynches Afghan couple for eloping, in 'honour killing'

RELATED STORIES
Beyonce, Rihanna, Drake lead Grammy nominations

Eight Grammy nominations for Riri

RiRi wins 3 AMAs

Rihanna gets VMA lifetime achievement award

Adele to perform at 2016 Grammys

Sam Smith, Beyonce up for 5 Grammys each

Calle 13 early winners at Latin Grammys

RECENT COMMENTS
Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...