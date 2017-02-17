Scorpions thrash ICC Americas to end preliminaries on high

Antigua Observer - Sunday, February 17, 2017

LUCAS STREET, Barbados, Feb 11, CMC â Leg-spinner Damion Jacobs conjured up a career-best six-wicket haul as Jamaica Scorpions thrashed ICC Americas by five wickets, in their final Group B game of the Regional Super50 here Saturday.read more

