Fyzabad man dies in crash

Trinidad Newsday - Sunday, February 17, 2017

Thirty-five-year-old Barrington Guerra died in a car accident along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, near the Claxton Bay flyover, on Friday evening. Guerra lived in Pepper Village, Fyzabad. According to a police report, at about 4.15 pm on Friday, Guerra was driving on the south-bound lane when...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
2 men die in car crash

3 injured in highway accident

Death follows death

Two dead in south smash up

Three killed in South accident

Gridlock on Hochoy Highway

Highway crash 1 dead



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Transparency vital in passport and residence programmes

Who would not yearn for the comforts and privileges of leadership?

The things that are certain — Death and taxes

    Punitive, preventative & participatory action

In the court of public opinion: Portia vs the pundits

Cougars still rule

JAVAA pleads for more vintage events

SPORTS more
Pension crisis forces Puerto Rico retirees to rethink future

The mystery of the fraudulent title

Do you want money? Then forget about

What’s in a name?

World Bank appoints new country director for Caribbean

Committee established to develop new tourism institute

Shaw’s support for Junior Market toasted at Main Event listing

POLITICS more
PM files lawsuit against Linton

Transparency vital in passport and residence programmes

Who would not yearn for the comforts and privileges of leadership?

The things that are certain — Death and taxes

    Punitive, preventative & participatory action

In the court of public opinion: Portia vs the pundits

The people badmouthing the Israel visit are wearing blinders visit are wearing blinders

BUSINESS more
Transparency vital in passport and residence programmes

Who would not yearn for the comforts and privileges of leadership?

The things that are certain — Death and taxes

    Punitive, preventative & participatory action

In the court of public opinion: Portia vs the pundits

Pension crisis forces Puerto Rico retirees to rethink future

The mystery of the fraudulent title

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Transparency vital in passport and residence programmes

Who would not yearn for the comforts and privileges of leadership?

The things that are certain — Death and taxes

    Punitive, preventative & participatory action

In the court of public opinion: Portia vs the pundits

Pension crisis forces Puerto Rico retirees to rethink future

The mystery of the fraudulent title

RELATED STORIES
2 men die in car crash

3 injured in highway accident

Death follows death

Two dead in south smash up

Three killed in South accident

Gridlock on Hochoy Highway

Highway crash 1 dead

RECENT COMMENTS
BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
SARA: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
SARA: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
SARA: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
Scott Fred: MY NAME IS STACY ADMAS FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR ALS,CANCER AND HIV/AIDS I AM A LIVING...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
Charlie nobles: Your #1 fan in VA I DJ I'm on the cruise I would love to have ever piece of your music .I thank I have it all .

RECENT COMMENTS
BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
SARA: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
SARA: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
SARA: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
Scott Fred: MY NAME IS STACY ADMAS FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR ALS,CANCER AND HIV/AIDS I AM A LIVING...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
Charlie nobles: Your #1 fan in VA I DJ I'm on the cruise I would love to have ever piece of your music .I thank I have it all .