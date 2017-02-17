Fielding Babb passes

Nation News - Saturday, February 17, 2017

RENOWNED BARBADIAN artist Fielding Babb has died. Babb, who came to prominence by bringing anything Barbadian to life on canvas, passed away earlier this evening at a neighbourâs house near his Montrose,...read more

