Film-maker provides unique view of island

Royal Gazette - Saturday, February 17, 2017

Sweeping aerial views of Bermuda and her stunning coastline are the subject of a new series of films and photography by film-maker Andrew Stevenson. Mr Stevenson, known for his research identifying Bermuda's migrating whale population, has made public for the first time images and video that...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
‘The Secret Lives Of Humpback Whales’ Lecture

Young film-makers explore black racism

Island well placed to launch film industry

Birds-eye view of Americas Cup action

Stevenson says close Dolphin Quest

Stevenson says close Dolphin Quest

Andrew Stevenson to present unique video of humpback whales



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Protesters are sent back to work

Sizzla rocks FootLoose

No release for Alkaline

Not for profit! - Young Christian says gospel music should be used as Ministry

Rebecca is Back and Thanks Her Country for Support at Miss Universe

Christopher Martin's Big Deal fourth on iTunes

Transition moves back up, Raging Fyah re-enters Billboard

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, February 11, 2017

Outstanding Outerbridge

Next task for Rawlins? Make Sussex first XI

Lightbourne well do Bermuda proud

Luck could favour Lottery Ticket in Howard Phillipps Memorial Trophy run

Hetmyer misses century as Jaguars dominate

JDF packed the punches at amateur champs

POLITICS more
Trump confident he’ll win travel ban battle

Rail service on track for revival this year

Major transformation of public service on cards for 2017/18

Donald Trump mocked for 'awkward' handshake with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Passport probe in Antigua

Bible in hand, armed women rob cash, jewellery

Cruise liner pulls out of Bahamas for Cuba

BUSINESS more
Should I save to pay off girlfriends debt?

Cruise liner pulls out of Bahamas for Cuba

FLOW welcomes copper export ban

Scotia marks 40 years of cultural involvement

Massy 1Q profits up 3.4%

Angostura adds $0.25

Oil jumps on OPEC compliance

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
Dunkley spoke with police during protests

Luck could favour Lottery Ticket in Howard Phillipps Memorial Trophy run

Hetmyer misses century as Jaguars dominate

JDF packed the punches at amateur champs

Cameron poised for third term at helm

Scorpions inflict first defeat on mighty Pride

Embattled Carter opens season at Milo Western Relays

RELATED STORIES
‘The Secret Lives Of Humpback Whales’ Lecture

Young film-makers explore black racism

Island well placed to launch film industry

Birds-eye view of Americas Cup action

Stevenson says close Dolphin Quest

Stevenson says close Dolphin Quest

Andrew Stevenson to present unique video of humpback whales

RECENT COMMENTS
BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
SARA: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
SARA: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
SARA: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
Scott Fred: MY NAME IS STACY ADMAS FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR ALS,CANCER AND HIV/AIDS I AM A LIVING...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
Charlie nobles: Your #1 fan in VA I DJ I'm on the cruise I would love to have ever piece of your music .I thank I have it all .

RECENT COMMENTS
BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
SARA: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
SARA: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
SARA: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
Scott Fred: MY NAME IS STACY ADMAS FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR ALS,CANCER AND HIV/AIDS I AM A LIVING...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
Charlie nobles: Your #1 fan in VA I DJ I'm on the cruise I would love to have ever piece of your music .I thank I have it all .