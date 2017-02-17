Jamaican govt to divest electric company, airport

Nation News - Friday, February 17, 2017

KINGSTON â The Â Government has confirmed that it will be selling its 19.9 per cent share in the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) company in the upcoming fiscal year. The announcement was made during the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
JPS shares, Norman Manley Airport up for divestment

Government to divest JPS shares this year

Government restructuring NMIA divestment offer in new tender

Opposition demands cost of failed NMIA divestment

Return on interest too low for potential NMIA investors

NMIA divestment bids expected December

NMIA seeking investor with US$120m to spend



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Alkaline still in police custody

Gov’t will not interfere with church property tax exemptions – McKenzie

Olympic ghost town

Bermuda Festival Elect Six New Board Members

St. George’s Marine Expo To Be Held In April

Nice terror attack memorial dismantled ahead of carnival 

Four carnival queen contestants sashed

SPORTS more
Kohli leads record-setting

Woods pulls out of next 2 tourneys

YTC boxers in action tomorrow

Guardian Day 5 Tips

Cavs' big guns silenced by Thunder

Russian Olympic champion Savinova stripped of gold, banned

TTCB seeks legal

POLITICS more
PM meets new Utech President Vasciannie

$200m redundancy package for CTL workers

Tourism expected to earn US$2.8b this year

Samuda halts export of copper, FLOW pleased

Forex: J$128.02 to one US dollar

JATOO asks police to suspend tint removal

Two charged for murder of 15-y-o Shineka Gray 

BUSINESS more
Olympic ghost town

BSX little changed

Retail sales fell 2.4 in December

World Bank appoints new country director for the Caribbean

Cable car to transport more than 60,000 passengers a day

Diesel, gasoline climb; propane, natural gas unchanged

IMF to issue opinion on Dominican economy

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

CRIME more
JATOO asks police to suspend tint removal

Two charged for murder of 15-y-o Shineka Gray 

Alkaline still in police custody

Gov’t will not interfere with church property tax exemptions – McKenzie

Kohli leads record-setting

Woods pulls out of next 2 tourneys

Cavs' big guns silenced by Thunder

RELATED STORIES
JPS shares, Norman Manley Airport up for divestment

Government to divest JPS shares this year

Government restructuring NMIA divestment offer in new tender

Opposition demands cost of failed NMIA divestment

Return on interest too low for potential NMIA investors

NMIA divestment bids expected December

NMIA seeking investor with US$120m to spend

RECENT COMMENTS
Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
SARA: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
SARA: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
Scott Fred: MY NAME IS STACY ADMAS FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR ALS,CANCER AND HIV/AIDS I AM A LIVING...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
Charlie nobles: Your #1 fan in VA I DJ I'm on the cruise I would love to have ever piece of your music .I thank I have it all .

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Retired dentist who tried to murder wife after falling victim to fraud spared jail as she begs judge not to send him to prison
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
SARA: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
SARA: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
Scott Fred: MY NAME IS STACY ADMAS FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR ALS,CANCER AND HIV/AIDS I AM A LIVING...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
Charlie nobles: Your #1 fan in VA I DJ I'm on the cruise I would love to have ever piece of your music .I thank I have it all .

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Retired dentist who tried to murder wife after falling victim to fraud spared jail as she begs judge not to send him to prison
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...