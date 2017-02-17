US-Dominican flights back to normal

Dominican Today - Friday, February 17, 2017

Santo Domingo.- International flights to three major US airports resumed Friday morning after 48 hours of disruption caused by snowstorm "Niko" which affected the northeastern United States and left thousands of passengers stranded.Flight cancellations to and from New York City (JFK), Boston...read more

