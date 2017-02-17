‘Safer Internet Day’ Event On February 22

Bernews - Friday, February 17, 2017

A free event will be held to mark âSafer Internet Day,â with a seminar set to offer information on how to stay safe online, sponsored by...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Event to teach seniors about online dangers

Safer Internet Day To Be Held On February 10th

Safer Internet Day To Be Held On February 10th

Finding Financing For Your e-Business Seminar

Finding Financing For Your e-Business Seminar

Seminar: Local Requirements For E-Businesses

Seminar: Local Requirements For E-Businesses



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Four carnival queen contestants sashed

Judges selected for Calypso Semi-Finals

Bermuda Festival Elect Six New Board Members

Dillgin targets Europe with new album

Kaream Kharizma releases new EP

Lan Deezl looking for big 2017

Jamballaz completes successful promotional campaign

SPORTS more
Photos & Results: FEI Jumping Challenge

Photos & Results: Women’s Field Hockey

Photos & Results: FEI Jumping Challenge

Volleyball Coming To After School Program

Results: TBI Men’s Classic Bowling League

Photos & Results: Women’s Field Hockey

Conscripting everything from trainers to football teams into imaginary political conflicts – are we really this shallow?

POLITICS more
PM Skerrit says value of CBI should never be underestimated

Opposition would not object to gov't turning to NHT to raise revenue — Phillips

Phillips only entrant at close of PNP leadership nominations

JATOO says gov't tint removal orders may be violating law

Caribbean tourist arrivals hit all time high

Live Updates & Video: House Of Assembly

Pastor wants maximum punishment in Roseau violence; warns politicians

BUSINESS more
PM Skerrit says value of CBI should never be underestimated

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 9 2017

Vanessa Schrum Named ‘Woman Of The Year’

Piper responds to LIAT decision to cut Dominica/Guadeloupe flights

'Our food, our stories': bringing West African cuisine to the world

Entrepreneurship lessons from the steel pan

Statement by DPSU on recent occurrences in Dominica

TECH more
Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

CRIME more
Burglars hit Deighton Griffith

Drug trafficker to spend 18 months at Dodds

Jamaica needs more details about gov't's directive on preventative detention — Public Defender

Murder case witness or suspect? Alkaline detained after questioning

UPDATED: St Andrew man killed at Cherry Gardens home

UPDATE: Cherry Gardens murder victim named, police hunt four gunmen

Government bans copper export

RELATED STORIES
Event to teach seniors about online dangers

Safer Internet Day To Be Held On February 10th

Safer Internet Day To Be Held On February 10th

Finding Financing For Your e-Business Seminar

Finding Financing For Your e-Business Seminar

Seminar: Local Requirements For E-Businesses

Seminar: Local Requirements For E-Businesses

RECENT COMMENTS
Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
anna luccy: Though i haven't met DR AIWEKHOE but i have being hearing and seeing his wonderful deeds on people's life.. This made me contacted him because i was also diagnosed of herpes virus, When i...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
Scott Fred: MY NAME IS STACY ADMAS FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR ALS,CANCER AND HIV/AIDS I AM A LIVING...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
Charlie nobles: Your #1 fan in VA I DJ I'm on the cruise I would love to have ever piece of your music .I thank I have it all .

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Retired dentist who tried to murder wife after falling victim to fraud spared jail as she begs judge not to send him to prison
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
anna luccy: Though i haven't met DR AIWEKHOE but i have being hearing and seeing his wonderful deeds on people's life.. This made me contacted him because i was also diagnosed of herpes virus, When i...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
Scott Fred: MY NAME IS STACY ADMAS FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR ALS,CANCER AND HIV/AIDS I AM A LIVING...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
Charlie nobles: Your #1 fan in VA I DJ I'm on the cruise I would love to have ever piece of your music .I thank I have it all .

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Retired dentist who tried to murder wife after falling victim to fraud spared jail as she begs judge not to send him to prison
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...