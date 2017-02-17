PM says several dignatires coming for ceremonial opening of international airport

Antigua Observer - Friday, February 17, 2017

ST. VINCENT-AIRPORT-PM says several dignatires coming for ceremonial opening of international airport.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Strike action affects flight operations at VC Bird Airport

Antiguan-born GM fired from Atlanta airport job

Lehman, Aussie media give Windies plaudits despite defeat

PM says gov’t has the money to pay ABIB workers

New plea for airport parking rate adjustments

Windies left with all to do after Herath inspires batting collapse

Hopefully, next month …



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Bermuda Festival Elect Six New Board Members

Dillgin targets Europe with new album

Kaream Kharizma releases new EP

Lan Deezl looking for big 2017

Jamballaz completes successful promotional campaign

Spider Touch dance shocks viewers

21st Hapilos promises fact-based chart

SPORTS more
Photos & Results: Women’s Field Hockey

Photos & Results: FEI Jumping Challenge

Volleyball Coming To After School Program

Results: TBI Men’s Classic Bowling League

Photos & Results: Women’s Field Hockey

Conscripting everything from trainers to football teams into imaginary political conflicts – are we really this shallow?

Sport Scoreboard, February 10, 2017

POLITICS more
Live Updates & Video: House Of Assembly

Pastor wants maximum punishment in Roseau violence; warns politicians

Gonsalves says several dignitaries coming for ceremonial opening of international airport

Amendments being made to allow JPs to be appointed notaries public

US drops to 29th in FIFA rankings as Argentina holds 1st

Foreign affairs ministry to work on priority projects

£50m cocaine haul found on British beaches

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 9 2017

Vanessa Schrum Named ‘Woman Of The Year’

Piper responds to LIAT decision to cut Dominica/Guadeloupe flights

'Our food, our stories': bringing West African cuisine to the world

Entrepreneurship lessons from the steel pan

Statement by DPSU on recent occurrences in Dominica

Aliv Bahamian Icon Awards 2017 nomination campaign launched

TECH more
Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

CRIME more
Live Updates & Video: House Of Assembly

Live Updates & Video: House Of Assembly

Crime Stoppers Dominica speaks out against violence in Roseau

Pastor wants maximum punishment in Roseau violence; warns politicians

T&T police searching for gun totting female 'missionaries'

Paul Adams is Jamaica Teaching Council's outstanding principal

Gov't to start rehabilitation of national railway network

RELATED STORIES
Strike action affects flight operations at VC Bird Airport

Antiguan-born GM fired from Atlanta airport job

Lehman, Aussie media give Windies plaudits despite defeat

PM says gov’t has the money to pay ABIB workers

New plea for airport parking rate adjustments

Windies left with all to do after Herath inspires batting collapse

Hopefully, next month …

RECENT COMMENTS
Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
anna luccy: Though i haven't met DR AIWEKHOE but i have being hearing and seeing his wonderful deeds on people's life.. This made me contacted him because i was also diagnosed of herpes virus, When i...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
Scott Fred: MY NAME IS STACY ADMAS FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR ALS,CANCER AND HIV/AIDS I AM A LIVING...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
Charlie nobles: Your #1 fan in VA I DJ I'm on the cruise I would love to have ever piece of your music .I thank I have it all .

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Retired dentist who tried to murder wife after falling victim to fraud spared jail as she begs judge not to send him to prison
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
anna luccy: Though i haven't met DR AIWEKHOE but i have being hearing and seeing his wonderful deeds on people's life.. This made me contacted him because i was also diagnosed of herpes virus, When i...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
Scott Fred: MY NAME IS STACY ADMAS FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR ALS,CANCER AND HIV/AIDS I AM A LIVING...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
Charlie nobles: Your #1 fan in VA I DJ I'm on the cruise I would love to have ever piece of your music .I thank I have it all .

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Retired dentist who tried to murder wife after falling victim to fraud spared jail as she begs judge not to send him to prison
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...