New imported Zika case reported

Royal Gazette - Friday, February 17, 2017

Another imported case of Zika has been reported on the island, but there has yet to be a case of the virus being transmitted. According to the Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit website, a single imported Zika case was reported on the island this month after four straight months without any. ..read more

